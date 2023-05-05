All Nicholas Sparks Movies and TV Shows Ranked

When you think of cheesy romantic films that are there to tug on your heartstrings, you might think of Nicholas Sparks. The book author has created more than 15 New York Times bestsellers, which inevitably turned into multi-million dollar film adaptations.

When it comes to the Nicholas Sparks movies, many fans will lament that they pale compared to the original book versions. However, some enjoyable lovey-dovey, heartfelt, and emotional movies can still be found. Here are all the Nicholas Sparks movies ranked from worst to best, and where you can watch them now.

1. The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook epitomizes what makes a Nicholas Sparks movie what it is. With a budget and cinematic quality far above everything else on this list, this 2004 movie is as compelling many years later as when it was first released.

Telling the riveting tale of the relationship between Ryan Gosling's Noah and Rachel McAdams' Allie, countless other romance films, including Sparks' own, are trying to copy what this movie first did. Full of powerful writing, a problematic romance that is anything but simple, and some of the best Sparks twists, The Notebook is the premier example of how to adapt his books.

2. A Walk to Remember (2002)

Regarding the most emotional and heartbreaking Nicholas Sparks movies, A Walk to Remember takes the cake. This older film stars Mandy Moore as a kind woman who falls in love with the local bad boy, played by Shane West.

Without spoiling too much, this movie delves into some serious and tragic events with these two characters that cause them to have a lifetime of memories and love for one another in a short time. This is a must-watch if you want a movie that will drive you to tears, led by Moore's stellar performance that carries the film.

3. Deliverance Creek (2014)

This direct-to-TV film is surprisingly one of the best Nicholas Sparks movies. Unlike others based on his books, Sparks played a minor role in the creation of this movie about a young widow, played by Lauren Ambrose, having to do whatever it takes to protect her three kids.

Set in the middle of the Civil War, the intense setting is immediately the perfect stage for this surprisingly well-written TV movie. The acting is on par with larger movies, and you'll find that this is far more impressive than most other Lifetime Channel movies.

4. Dear John (2010)

For a reason, the last of the three standout Nicholas Sparks films, Dear John, is one of the most popular adaptations of the masterful original novel. Starring Channing Tatum as a soldier who falls for Amanda Seyfried's Savannah, this movie shows the struggles of their relationship over seven years.

As the titular John is deployed overseas, the pair struggle to keep in touch through a series of letters. One of the most distressed and strained relationships in a Sparks movie, the complicated nature of their love is far more interesting than the cookie-cutter romances from other movies on this list.

5. Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Far removed from the typical young adult or high school romance of the other Nicholas Sparks adaptations, this one focuses on a pair of older adults looking for love. After a rough divorce, Diane Lane's Adrienne arrives in the town of Rodanthe to stay for a time.

She meets the tormented Dr. Paul, played by Richard Gere, and the two grow close together as the only occupants of the town's local inn. Their romance is a heated and powerful one that helps the two to overcome their struggles, leading to one of the better scripts for a Sparks film.

6. The Last Song (2010)

Real-life tragedies aside, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are two of the most compelling leads in a Nicholas Sparks movie. Cyrus' Ronnie finds herself forced to spend the summer in a small town where she has to connect with her estranged father.

In the process, she begins to fall for the small-town boy, played by Hemsworth. Not only is their relationship one of the most fascinating in the Sparks films, but the power of music helps to elevate this otherwise safe adaptation.

7. The Longest Ride (2015)

If you want the most straightforward Nicholas Sparks movie, look no further. There is nothing too wacky, weird, or surprising to find here. Instead, it is the most stereotypical romance about a former bull-riding champion and a woman aiming to move to the big city, falling for one another.

While the premise is rather bland, that is the one element that holds back this otherwise decent film. However, the romance between the two leads is intriguing enough to keep you interested in the film's duration.

8. Message in a Bottle (1999)

This was the first movie to adapt one of Nicholas Sparks' famous novels. In this case, the 1999 film features a woman who finds a message in a bottle on the beach revealing someone's love to another person, but completely anonymously.

In the process, the young woman attempts to find the man who wrote the letter. When she does, she begins to fall for Kevin Costner's Garret. Of course, there's more to the story, as there always is. The chemistry between the two is solid, and the writing is alright, making for one of the most middle-of-the-road Sparks movies.

9. The Best of Me (2014)

James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan star in this romantic drama about rediscovering lost love. Coming back together after nearly 20 years, these former high school sweethearts reignite their love for one another.

Of course, as always, there is a twist as the events that forced them apart in the first place return and are worse than ever before. Nevertheless, at times showing some powerful and intriguing moments, it is marginally better than some of the other movies.

10. The Lucky One (2012)

From start to finish, Zac Efron carries this movie as the lovable soldier returning home, searching for a girl he only knows from a photo that has kept him alive. The tale of him searching for this girl and their complicated relationship at least elevates this drama above some of the other Nicholas Sparks films.

Plenty of twists, turns, and fights brew as Efron has to deal with his newfound love interest's complex life and all of the burdens that come with it.

11. Safe Haven (2013)

Julianne Hough's Katie finds herself in a small town, swept up by the warmth and love of the tight-knit community. In the process, she falls for the widower, Alex, played by the charismatic Josh Duhamel. The blend of his family, kids with Hough's Katie, is a reasonably typical look.

The only element that keeps Safe Haven from being the worst of the Sparks films is its characters which are at least a step above that of the bottom-of-the-barrel movie in Sparks' career. Just beware of the absurd writing and twists that this movie has.

12. The Choice (2016)

Undoubtedly, no one will fault Nicholas Sparks' stories for being stereotypical and cliche, but The Choice falls into this trap more than any other adaptation in Sparks' career. The acting is alright, but the characters fail to compel in the way that the better Sparks movies can.

Following a fairly standard love triangle with a girl already dating someone falling for the bad boy who doesn't care to settle down. This is one movie you've likely already seen many times before, and not just from Sparks himself.

