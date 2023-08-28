Humble beginnings or trust fund, baby? Nick Cannon's net worth in 2023 and how he built it may surprise you. Celebrities come from all walks of life. Some have rags-to-riches tales of grit and determination. Others were born into money, with famous or wealthy parents who had amassed a fortune. But born into poverty or privilege, kudos to anyone who uses their talent to build wealth.

But how about Nick Cannon? Were the Cannon family born billionaires? And what about Nick Cannon himself? Was Nick Cannon born rich?

What is Nick Cannon's Net Worth in 2023?

Nick Cannon's net worth isn't accurately known as of 2023. Many websites throw around random numbers, like “Nick Cannon's net worth is $20 million” or “Nick Cannon is worth $50 million”.

But nobody knows, and these numbers seem highly unlikely given that in May 2023, he told the L.A. Times that he generates at least $100 million a year. And that he earns more than $20 million per year just from hosting The Masked Singer.

Is Nick Cannon a billionaire? Probably not. Yes, according to him, he earns at least $100 million per year. But he has plenty of expenses. Considerably more than you and I, most likely.

How Did Nick Cannon Get Started?

He was definitely not born a billionaire, and his story is interesting. Cannon grew up in Lincoln Park's Bay Vista Housing Projects in San Diego during the '80s. His parents were young. Both had yet to graduate high school when Nick was born. His dad was a founding member of the local street gang, the Lincoln Park Bloods, but found God during his time in jail, and moved out of state to start over. His mom, Beth Gardner, stayed in San Diego to finish school and go to work, so Nick was mostly raised by his grandparents.

By his own admission, by age eleven, he was affiliated with the Lincoln Park Bloods but left the gang when he lost a close friend due to gang violence. His L.A. Times interview reveals he was making all kinds of bad choices, like smoking weed, stealing, and throwing things at police cars.

His mom sent him to North Carolina to live with his father. James Cannon started a public-access television show and became a televangelist. James Cannon is now also a millionaire, with an estimated $24 million net worth.

Nick first performed stand-up on his father's evangelical television show. After that, he was determined to make it his career.

While still at school, Nick worked hard and graduated from local talent shows to making the two-hour drive to the Sunset Strip to perform at various comedy clubs. When he was 15, he met his friend and mentor, Jamie Foxx, during a performance at the Comedy Store.

Career Progress

After befriending Cannon, Foxx invited him to a comedy showcase called Laffapalooza in Atlanta, where he was spotted by an executive from Will Smith's company, Overbook Entertainment.

From there, Cannon had two great mentors in his corner. And he struck up a friendship with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, of Kenan and Kell. He then got a part in that show, and from there, among other things, got a gig as a staff writer and an acting role in All That.

In 2002, Nick got a bigger break as star of Drumline.

As his star rose, Cannon took more acting roles and worked on his music career, including setting up his own record labels.

In 2009, he took over as host of America's Got Talent, where he apparently earned a whopping $70,000 per episode. In 2017, he handed over the hosting torch to Tyra Banks, and in 2019 became the host of The Masked Singer.

He now has an extensive portfolio, and you might even say he has built himself a media empire.

He's a Smart Guy

Cannon believes in the power of education. After graduating high school, he pursued his fame. But, to be a good role model for his many children, in 2016, he enrolled in college. At Howard University, he graduated in criminology and juvenile incarceration. And he's planning to continue his education around his other commitments. Impressive! In spite of his huge net worth, Nick Cannon still places value on learning and bettering oneself.

Nick Cannon's Health

In 2012, Cannon revealed that he had lupus nephritis, an autoimmune condition where the body basically attacks itself. It affects the whole body, from the brain, heart, and lungs to blood, skin, and joints. While the disease is incurable, Cannon made huge changes to his life to manage the disease, which he's done with considerable success. He takes care of himself, works out, eats well, takes his meds, doesn't drink, and gets plenty of rest.

The Cannon Family

We've already touched on Nick Cannon's dad, grandfather, and mom. His family were not born rich, but his dad has done pretty well for himself, also being a millionaire. And his mom, a former accountant, is well looked after by her son. He also has four younger brothers.

He was famously married to and divorced from Mariah Carey, and they had twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Since then, he has fathered 10 other children. One of whom, Zen, sadly passed away from a brain tumor at just five months old.

Although he gets a lot of heat in the media for having so many kids and romantic partners, he's a devoted father. He even has a nursery in his office building and regularly takes his kids to pitch meetings and other events to spend more time with them. Maybe we should celebrate this type of dedication instead of focusing on the more negative narratives.