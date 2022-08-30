Nick Cannon Announces 10th Baby, and People Have Plenty to Say

American television host Nick Cannon is best known for announcing pregnancies; today, he revealed baby number ten is on the way. It's his third child with Brittany Bell and Twitter had much to say about it. User thesheajenkins exclaimed, “You never need to find out why Nick Cannon is trending. Ever!”

You never need to find out why Nick Cannon is trending…. Ever! — Shea (@thesheajenkins) August 24, 2022

@be95_xx stated, “So you're telling me that Nick Cannon is currently expecting two children at the same time with two different women after announcing that he was going to be celibate for a while.”

So you’re telling me that Nick Cannon is currently expecting two children at the same time with two different women after announcing that he was going to be celibate for a while pic.twitter.com/Qnw2iqz60K — gingercide enthusiast ❄️ (@be95_xx) August 24, 2022

Dude nick cannon has more kids than there are hours in a day 😭😭 — Cera jean (@cerajean_) August 24, 2022

Another user, @AmariSUNX, joked, “Nick cannon should've been a male seahorse all these babies he got.”

Nick cannon should’ve been a male seahorse all these babies he got — A M A R I (@AmariSUNX) August 24, 2022

Nick Cannon gotta find something else to do man. Get a hobby my boy. Couponing, quilting, scrap booking, anything dawg. — Jared. (@Jayleejnr) August 24, 2022

Twitter user @Lilitree replied, “He has a hobby – beating Elon Musk for the most babies with the most baby mamas.”

He has a hobby – beating Elon Musk for the most babies with the most baby mamas. — LiliTree 😷 (@Lilitree) August 24, 2022

However, while many people were laughing at his expense, others expressed genuine concern for the children. Also, @KaylaBraxtonWWE noted, “Nick Cannon'sCannon's FaceTimes with his kids are gonna have to move over to Zoom.”

Nick Cannon’s FaceTimes with his kids are gonna have to move over to Zoom. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 24, 2022

Tweeter @SkinCareBully said, “I don't really care how many kids Nick Cannon and his cult have at this point. These women seem to be enthusiastic about being his 34th baby momma, so who is me to object?”

I don't really care how many kids Nick Cannon and his cult have at this point. These women seem to be enthusiastic about being his 34th baby momma, so who is me to object. — Skin Care Bully (@SkinCareBully) August 24, 2022

This article was produced by C Nation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.