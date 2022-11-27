Nick Fuentes Switches up on Trump, Now Wants a Different 2024 Candidate

Just days after having dinner with former President Donald Trump, Nick Fuentes has turned on him and announced that he wants a new candidate for 2024.

A Controversial Figure

Nick Fuentes gained notoriety on social media after he was seen at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. He has since garnered attention on his far-right platform via his live-stream show, America First.

Fuentes became an even more controversial figure after saying the N-word on his show, expressing doubt that the Holocaust ever happened, and claiming that the United States is run by Jewish people.

This trope was also brought up by Kanye West, who lost many brand deals and allies over his claims.

Fuentes vehemently denies that he is racist, but his behavior on his show has made many people doubt the validity of his statement.

Turncoat

Nick Fuentes was brought as a guest of Kanye West to a dinner event at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Fuentes has been outspoken in his distaste for mainstream Republicans, so it was a shock when he seemingly turned on his former idol.

He posted several statements on Telegram, claiming that conservative media has the wrong idea about the role he and Kanye are expected to play.

“Conservative media speculates that Ye and I are being used to hurt Trump. It is the other way around. Trump and MTG (Marjorie Taylor Green) are being used as bait to lure the base back into supporting people like Kevin McCarthy, Ronna McDaniel, and Rick Grenell. I didn't leave the MAGA movement. The MAGA movement left me.”

Nothing Will Change

Fuentes went on to say that people have too high of expectations for Trump and McCarthy and that even if Trump was elected, nothing would change at a fundamental level.

“Years will pass us by as things remain fundamentally the same. We must dream bigger. There's only one guy talking about how the aspirations of the Trump movement have been hijacked by people like (Jared) Kushner.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been a popular choice as a possible replacement for Trump, but Fuentes doesn't think DeSantis is “far-right” enough. “DeSantis is a moderate and he would moderate Trump: lose-lose. We need Trump and a new candidate who will outflank him on his right.”

Just a Coincidence?

Rumors immediately began to fly when Trump was seen dining with Fuentes. However, in a Truth Social post, Trump admitted that he didn't even know who Fuentes was.

“Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business. We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President. Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism [and] I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson. Also, I didn't know Nick Fuentes.”

