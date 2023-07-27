Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic may not be high on your vacation list, but it should be. We were recently invited to visit their family-friendly property Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Punta Cana, and the experience left a lasting impression on everyone in our family.

What To Know About The Nickelodeon Hotel Punta Cana

First, visitors must be aware that Punta Cana is in the Dominican Republic. American visitors need a valid U.S. passport to enter and exit the country. This is important to remember because renewing or receiving a new passport can take quite a long time. Travelers must plan enough time to get their paperwork in order before booking a trip to Punta Cana.

Another important fact about the Dominican Republic is that they don't participate in Daylight Savings Time. The time on the island is Standard Time all year long. While these details may seem trivial, they can affect your stay at the Nickelodeon Hotel before you arrive.

What To Pack for Your Trip

The Dominican Republic is a Caribbean island that experiences mostly warm temperatures with a few cool breezes, especially if you are staying near the coastal areas. Packing lightweight, breathable clothing is a must when planning a summer visit. Swimsuits are essential, as well as comfortable shoes. The Nickelodeon Resort and Hotel offers shuttles around the resort, but there is also quite a bit of walking from place to place.

Sunscreen is also important to pack to avoid paying the high cost of purchasing it at the resort. If you have a child with a flotation device, I would also bring the flotation device with you. Children won’t need it in the water park, but it would have been nice for our family to have it in the bigger, deeper pools by the beach.

What Not To Pack for Your Trip

As important as knowing what to pack can be, some things are unnecessary to pack. The Nickelodeon Hotel and Resort provides towels at the water park and pools. I am a habitual over-packer, and even though I managed to pack in a carry-on for this trip, I still had too many clothes. A few restaurants request slightly dressier attire, but I didn’t need all the dresses I brought.

I also should have just stuck with my comfortable shoes, as my high heels made it difficult to enjoy walking around the resort at night.

What To Expect at The Nickelodeon Hotel in The Dominican Republic

Traveling to another country from the United States is a wonderful opportunity to expand your view of the world. Most of the employees at the resort spoke English, but a few were more comfortable conversing in Spanish. If you greet others in Spanish, be aware that they may continue the conversation in Spanish!

My grasp of the language is basic at best, so I often had to apologize for only knowing the basics when they wanted to continue our conversation. However, I accepted the momentary embarrassment on my part because it showed my children that it’s okay to try new things, even if you don’t get it right the first time.

It is also important to note that the beaches at the resort are considered public property. While there is no solicitation on the resort property, the beaches have no such restrictions for locals offering photos with animals, hair braiding, or beach toys. If you want to purchase something from a seller, you’ll want cash on hand, but it is not a requirement to make a purchase from them.

Why Kids Will Love The Resort

Children will love just about everything there is to do at the resort. The biggest star is the waterpark on the property called Aqua Nick. Not only are there slides and a lazy river, but kids can climb and explore the central water feature that sprays water from almost every direction.

Characters also take center stage at the resort. Families can meet characters from shows such as Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, and The Fairly Oddparents. One way to meet all of the characters at once is to book a character meal. The resort provided our family with a reservation at the breakfast experience called Pajama Jam. We all agreed that our meal, and the character experience, are worth the extra expense.

Parents Will Love the Resort, Too

Like other all-inclusive properties, Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Punta Cana means what they say when they say it is all-inclusive. With the exception of the special breakfast, we did not pay out of pocket for any drinks or meals. Our kids loved being able to ask for mocktails or ice cream whenever they wanted.

Kids and parents will also love the kids’ club and optional activities at the resort. Unfortunately, our youngest was not quite old enough for us to drop him off at the kids’ club, but we were all able to enjoy the open play. Open play is a specific time each day that allows younger children to enjoy the club while supervised by their parents or guardian.

Other optional activities include slime-making, sports, and dance or karaoke events.

Planning Your Trip to The Dominican Republic

Take time to plan your trip well in advance of your desired travel dates. Considerations should be made in case of delayed passports or other factors beyond your control. Planning ahead also gives you time to save for this incredible vacation as it is not an inexpensive one. Visit the Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Punta Cana website for the latest deals and offers that may save you money on your vacation.