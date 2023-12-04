Nicolas Cage Says He’s Ready to Retire After “3 or 4 More” Movies

The Retirement Plan actor Nicolas Cage has hatched a retirement plan of his own regarding his film career. The 59-year-old Best Actor Oscar winner for Leaving Las Vegas who never seems to turn down any acting gig reportedly says that he will only do a few more movies.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cage said, “With movies like Dream Scenario and Pig, I was trying to get closer to a more personal performance style where there’s less acting, if you will, and more being. But you have to have material that can allow you to really express the life experiences and apply them behind the visage of another character, with another name.

“It’s starting to solidify—I’m starting to cement my plan. I may have three or four more movies left in me.”

Nicolas Cage Says, “I've Said What I've Had to Say with Cinema”

Nicolas Cage has starred in a wide range of movies, including Valley Girl, Raising Arizona, Moonstruck, Leaving Las Vegas, National Treasure, The Rock, Face/Off, Mandy, Pig, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Renfield, The Retirement Plan (pictured), and Dream Scenario. The Oscar-winning member of the Coppola family has talked candidly about a period when he took any role just to pay off outstanding debts. With the announcement that he sees the end of his movie career in sight, Cage must have paid his dues.

“I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema,” said Nicolas Cage to Vanity Fair. “I think I took film performance as far as I could.” He continued:

“I was taking stock of how much time I had left. I thought, Okay, my dad died at 75, I’m going to be turning 60. If I’m lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more. What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model? It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family.”

Nicolas Cage may not see many movies left in his future, but he hasn't ruled out a TV or streaming role. “Maybe it’s time to look at the immersive streaming experience,” said Cage. “I don’t know. I have to look for the next step and I haven’t found it yet.”

Nicolas Cage's latest movie, the black comedy-fantasy Dream Scenario directed by Kristoffer Borgli, opened in theaters on November 10 to widespread critical acclaim.