Nicolas Cage Says That His Superman Cameo in ‘The Flash’ Is Not What He Filmed

Nicolas Cage says that his Superman cameo in The Flash does not resemble what he filmed. Cage was famously cast as the Man of Steel in Tim Burton's aborted Superman Lives, which was never filmed.

Cage spoke with Yahoo Entertainment about his The Flash cameo while the Oscar-winning actor promoted his upcoming film Dream Scenario. “First and foremost, I was on set,” explains Cage, clearing up rumors that AI generated his cameo. “They did put a lot of time into building the suit … and I think [Andy Muschietti] is a terrific director, he is a great guy and a great director, and I loved his two It movies. … What I was supposed to do was literally just be standing in an alternate dimension, if you will, and witnessing the destruction of the universe. Kal-El was bearing witness [to] the end of a universe, and you can imagine with that short amount of time that I had, what that would mean in terms of what I can convey. I had no dialogue [so had to] convey with my eyes the emotion. So that’s what I did. I was on set for maybe three hours.”

What Cage thought he filmed is not what ended up in The Flash. “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider,” says Cage. “I did not do that. That was not what I did. I don’t think it was [created by] AI. I know Tim is upset about AI, as I am. It was CGI, OK, so that they could de-age me, and I’m fighting a spider. I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there.”

Nicolas Cage Say AI Is “a Nightmare” and “Inhumane”

Nicolas Cage won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas. He is known for his out-there performances in movies such as Raising Arizona, Mandy, Color Out of Space and Pig in addition to mainstream, action-adventure roles in movies such as The Rock, Con Air, National Treasure, and Ghost Rider. The official description for his latest movie, Dream Scenario, reads “Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster.”

In Cage's interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor says that he agrees with Burton about revolting against AI. “I get where Tim's coming from,” says Cage. “I know what he means. I would be very unhappy if people were taking my art … and appropriating them. I get it. I mean, I’m with him in that regard. AI is a nightmare to me. It’s inhumane. You can’t get more inhumane than artificial intelligence.”

Cage does say that he's pleased Colleen Atwood’s Superman suit designed for Burton's unrealized movie saw the light of day in The Flash. “I do feel that the movie gave that beautiful suit that Colleen Atwood designed a chance to be seen, and I was happy about that because she put a heck of a lot of thought into that series,” says Cage.