Nighttime Driving Made Easier With This Dad’s Car Windshield Cleaning Hack

Social media has become a place where we can share our lives with friends and family near and far. Some take the platform to an admirable extent and share useful hacks, tips, easy wins, and advice, like this dad on TikTok, who creates content around the advice we all wish our dad would have given us.

In a recent video, this man shared his cleaning hack that makes it easier to see out of your car window at night. If you're like me, you've experienced driving down windy two-lane country roads with not a street light in sight. Oncoming car lights leave me feeling blinded and lost, and that haze on my windshield doesn't do me any favors, either.

Dad's Hack To See Better When Driving at Night

This TikTok dad calls this haze “exhale scum,” which this dad argues is essentially the residue from our breath that accumulates on the interior of the windshield over time.

He says to take a finger and rub the interior of your car windshield, and if there is a substance there, it's time to clean it immediately.

Check out his hack:

@dadadvicefrombo How to see better driving at night or in the sun, especially important now that we are headed into fall and winter. Often overlooked because people need think it’s only the outside of your windshield that needs cleaned. Love, Dad ♬ original sound – DadAdviceFromBo

All you need is a bottle of Windex (or glass cleaner of choice) and a roll of paper towels. Generously spray the interior windshield with the glass cleaner and clean it well. Then, the next time you're driving at night, the hazy film won't be there to obstruct your view.

This Dad's Real Reason for Sharing Dad Hacks

In the vast sea of social media content, it's refreshing to stumble upon practical, everyday hacks that make life a little easier. However, this dad's real reason for posting his hacks is to help support his (real-life) daughter, who suffers from a complicated brain injury that debilitated her. He uses the funds his TikTok account brings to afford her experimental treatments.

In another video, he explained that his TikTok hacks have allowed his daughter to try seven experimental treatments. This dad believes they are close to finding her cure and thanks his three million followers for their support.