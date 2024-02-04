Nikki Haley Disses Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live

Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley threw shade at her Republican rival and former president Donald Trump during a skit titled “CNN Town Hall South Carolina Cold Open” on Saturday Night Live (SNL) yesterday. Onstage was a fictional Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, who addressed voters from the crowd before the mic reached Haley.

A Secret Audience Member

Following audience members' questions (including some softball quips from a fictional Senator Tim Scott), the next audience member is announced as a “concerned voter,” cueing Haley's cameo. Trump initially says, “Oh my god, it's her: the woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6! It's Nancy Pelosi!”

Haley then unleashes a series of comical broadsides at her opponent, including suggesting he take a “mental competency test” and asking him why he won't debate her. Trump is famously steering clear of all Republican presidential nominee debates, citing his runaway lead in polls across the board.

Trump's Debate Boycott

Last September, Politico reported Trump's admission of boredom with the presidential primary debates, calling them “unwatchable.” Furthermore, during his campaign rally in Hialeah, Florida, last November, Trump said, “Well listen, I'm standing in front of tens of thousands of people right now, and it's on television…a lot harder to do than a debate.”

Haley also mocked Trump's ongoing litigation issues, referencing the $50 million he has spent on legal fees. “Do you need to borrow some money?” she jokes before Trump mocks back with a new “Nikki Haley Joel Osmond” nickname: “Sixth Sense, you seen that one?” asks Trump, referencing the M. Knight Shyamalan movie. “I see dead people.”

President Biden Catches Strays

However, Haley gets the last word, even finding space for a pop at incumbent President Joe Biden. “That's what voters will say if they see you and Joe on the ballot,” laughs the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador. There was a moment of reflection for Haley when SNL debutant Ayo Edebiri asked a question of her own.

“I was just curious; what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War?” asks Edibiri. And do you think it starts with an ‘S' and ends with a ‘lavery'?” Edebiri's character was referring to Haley's recent New Hampshire town hall gaffe when she was asked about the American Civil War's catalyst, neglecting to mention the years of oppression in the Confederate states.

Saturday Night Live's Political Connection

Saturday Night Live is no stranger to political parody, with President Trump a rich source of comedy material for the comic troupe since his election in 2016. Alec Baldwin launched his much-vaunted Trump impersonation before that year's election, preceding Melissa McCarthy's former Trump Administration press secretary Sean Spicer.

Other popular political characters include Will Ferrell's George W. Bush, Phil Hartman's Bill Clinton, and Chevy Chase's Gerald Ford. Moreover, Haley's cameo continues a longstanding tradition of real-life political cameos.

Saturday night live began on NBC in 1975, and since 1977, Ralph Nader marked the first of many cameos over the years.

Yesterday marked a rare switch toward a Republican-friendly stance, given the show's traditional Democrat-friendly position. Maybe this weekend's show means viewers can expect more cameos from both sides of the political aisle in the future.