Nikki Haley: 25 Things To Know About the Presidential Hopeful

Nikki Haley is the last remaining Republican candidate offering a threat to President Donald Trump's current hegemony. The former South Carolina governor is now the second-highest-polling Republican candidate for the leadership nomination, and in her campaign video, she pledges a “new generation of leadership.” The United Nations ambassador has been in the headlines lately for this reason, but what do we know about Nikki Haley?

1. She Has Sikh Heritage

Nikki Haley was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa on January 20, 1972, in Bamberg, South Carolina. Haley's parents are both from the Punjab region of India, the origin of all Sikhism. Sikhism is the fifth-largest world religion, with 25 million followers worldwide. America's Sikhs are not only Indian — many of them have white European extraction.

2. First Female Indian American South Carolina Governor

While one-time Republican presidential hopeful Bobby Jindal (remember him?) was America's first-elected Indian-American governor, Haley became the first elected female South Carolina governor when she won the 2010 gubernatorial race. Sadly for Haley, she may not even win the Republican nomination vote in her home state this year, thanks to Donald Trump.

3. Her Parents Are Highly Intelligent

Haley's father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, moved to Canada with a master's degree in biology and studied for his Ph.D. at the University of British Columbia, Canada. Curiously, Haley's mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, has a law degree, which was uncommon for Indian women at the time and reflects her upper-class Indian roots.

4. Her Parents Had an Arranged Marriage

In her memoir Can't Is Not an Option: My American Story, Haley discusses her parents courting in the upper circles of Punjab society. Her mother and father were from wealthy families who decided they would marry. “Most Indian brides and grooms never get to meet before they marry,” writes Haley. “But Mom says she saw Dad and thought he was a ‘good-looking man.'”

5. Her Older Brother Was Born in India

Haley and her younger brother were born on U.S. soil. In comparison, her older brother, Mitti, was born before the family departed for America, and her oldest sibling, Simmi, was born in Canada. When they arrived in Bamberg, the Randhawa's were the only Indian family within the town's 2,500 population.

6. Her Mother Is a Fashion Entrepreneur

Indians are renowned for their incredible work ethic and disciplined financial ethos, so it is no surprise Haley's family is driven. Her mother started as a school teacher in South Carolina before starting a family gift shop, which she transformed into a successful fashion boutique named Exotica International.

7. She Was a Gifted Student

In her book, Haley says she was reading and writing in cursive by age four. Consequently, she found her school's middling curriculum boring. Her teacher noticed something not quite right with young Haley, who was increasingly distracted in class. Sadly, the educator mistook her boredom for defiance and often humiliated her in front of her classmates.

8. Her Neighbors Beat Her

Haley experienced something no child should ever endure after her full-time working mom innocently left her with neighbors in the mornings. When a local babysitter wouldn't accept three kids, an elderly couple who lived in a trailer nearby agreed to help. One day, Nikki appeared too scared to enter the trailer again, and tragically, Raj discovered bruises on her daughter's body. The guilty couple fled the neighborhood before Haley's parents had a chance to confront them.

9. She Played Pocahontas at School

Haley attended kindergarten at Bamberg Elementary School, and in her book, she recalls being cast as Pocahontas in the Thanksgiving play. Being an Indian American- not an American Indian- Haley wondered whether her teachers knew she “wasn't that kind of Indian.” Regardless, the role led to other kids mocking her with Native American hand-to-mouth calls for a while.

10. She Competed in Little Miss Bamberg

In her book, Haley describes when she and her sister participated in Little Miss Bamberg, one of South Carolina's young beauty pageants. Traditionally, the judges would pick one white and one black winner each year. Not knowing what to do, they informed young Nikki, “We don't have a place for you.”

11. Her Family Was Stoic

The South Carolinian was raised with a strict set of morals, though Haley writes how her parents were not affectionate. “We had a loving household, but we never told one another ‘I love you' or hugged much,” says Haley. “If we did cry, we were told to get a glass of water and go to our room.”

12. She Was Preparing for a Life in Accountancy

Haley often helped her parents' business from her early teens, doing the accounts for them from age 13. With her family business in mind, Haley won a scholarship to study textile management at Clemson University, South Carolina. However, she ended up with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

13. She Found Love on Her First Day at College

Upon arrival at Clemson University, Haley's friend visited from a different campus and introduced her to Bill Haley. Although Bill was already in a relationship, they became friends and, eventually, an item. However, Bill's childhood was beset with periods in foster care, separated from his two siblings. They would one day marry and have two children together.

14. She Changed Her Husband's Name

As strange as it sounds, Haley wasn't married to Bill or Michael- they are the same person. One day, Haley decided that Bill's first name didn't suit him, so she started calling Bill “Michael” instead. Their friends soon joined in and, using the power of persuasion, convinced William he was now a Michael.

15. She Converted to Christianity

Growing up in a Sikh family could have its drawbacks, namely that her mother was against her marrying Michael. “If you really want to marry our daughter, you have to get a job, you have to buy a house, you have to buy a car, and you can't see her or have any communication with her for a year.” Nevertheless, the couple remained together, and when they married in 1996, Haley chose to become a Christian for their children's sake.

16. Hillary Clinton Inspired Her

In a 2012 New York Times interview, Haley revealed her biggest inspiration for becoming a politician: the former Secretary of State and two-time presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. Watching Clinton as a keynote speaker at Birmingham University, Alabama, Clinton's message resonated with her. “There will be everybody that tells you why you shouldn't, but that's all the reasons [sic] why we need you to do it,” said Haley.

17. Her Husband Is a National Guard Major

In the latest campaign ad for her 2024 presidential race, Haley references her husband Michael's Afghanistan service. Michael Haley is a major in the South Carolina National Guard and will not be present for most of Haley's upcoming electioneering due to his current posting in Africa.

18. She Suffered Racist Abuse in Politics

In 2011, when Haley was running for governor, political pundit and South Carolina State Senator Jake Knotts famously called Haley a racist slur, comparing her to current president Barack Obama. Furthermore, he complained that Haley's father walked around Lexington wearing a turban and that Haley only presented as a Methodist for political gain.

19. She Endorsed Mitt Romney

To outsiders, the 2012 election cycle was a foregone conclusion. The incumbent Barack Obama was rarely troubled by Mitt Romney's bid for the presidency, though that didn't stop Haley from endorsing him. “He was the governor of a liberal state that had 85 percent Democratic legislature,” said Haley in a New York Times article, “and he was able to work with them to cut taxes 19 times and balance his budget. To me, that's what we need in Washington.

20. She Was Accused of Adultery

Blogger Will Folks went on the record in 2010, claiming he and Haley had an “inappropriate physical relationship.” Folks even released an affidavit claiming their first encounter had been in a parked car in 2007. Haley denied all the allegations, though her opponents are using the chapter on the 2024 campaign trail.

21. She Removed the Confederate Flag

In 2015, nine people were murdered in a horrific mass shooting at the traditionally black Emanuel AME Church during Haley's governorship. Following these scenes, the South Carolina House of Representatives approved a bill to remove the Confederate flag from the statehouse after Haley demanded it be taken down. “It is a new day in South Carolina, a day we can all be proud of, a day that truly brings us all together as we continue to heal as one people and one state,” said Haley in a statement following the decision.

22. She Increased Employment in South Carolina

On Nikki Haley's website, she cites several key achievements, the top of which is her employment record. “At the end of Governor Haley's tenure, more South Carolinians were working than at any other time in history, and South Carolina was outperforming the national average,” the website reveals. Reportedly, 400,000 more people were employed after Haley stepped down from her role.

23. She Appointed South Carolina's First Black Senator

During her tenure, Haley appointed South Carolina's first African American senator for the U.S. Senate, making Scott the first South Carolina black senator. Curiously, Scott joined the 2024 presidential nomination, running against his former boss. However, Haley's role in Scott's rise went neglected after he suspended his campaign and announced he was endorsing Haley's rival, Donald Trump.

24. She Was Against Trump's Presidency

There are many factions within the Republican Party: from the Freedom Caucus to the Never Trump Movement, not all Republicans agree on the future of their party. In 2016, Haley went on record near the end of President Obama's tenure, indirectly warning Americans not to fall for Trump's message. “During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices,” Haley said following that year's State of the Union address. “We must resist that temptation.”

25. She Famously Snubbed Jeb Bush

Politics can be a messy business, and Jeb Bush found out in 2016 during his campaign for the Republican party presidential nomination. Bush, who had mentored Haley through dark times in her early candidacy for South Carolina's governorship, discovered her true allegiance when she endorsed Florida's Marco Rubio instead.