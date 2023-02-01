All Roads Lead Through Trump; Nikki Haley To Announce Presidential Bid

It looks like Donald Trump has another roadblock on his path to a 2024 election victory.

NBC News reports that Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, is expected to announce her 2024 presidential run on February 15, which would give Donald Trump his first real opponent in his upcoming battle for the GOP nomination. Political analysts have been predicting this announcement for weeks, although Haley has seemingly changed her stance from earlier this month when she maintained she would “not run directly against Trump.”

After the news of her impending announcement broke, Haley posted on Twitter that “America is worth the fight — and we're just getting started.” Even though the ex-governor isn't expected to officially announce her plans until February 15, that hasn't stopped users across the political spectrum to race to Twitter to react to this news.

The News Has Split Conservative Voters

While it seems that Nikki Haley hasn't fully won over Republicans quite yet, she has a supporter in user SaraCarterDC who is in agreement with Haley's rhetoric:

Nobody seems to be doubting Haley's political acumen, but there are users like Bakari_Sellers who maintain that “no one knows what she believes or stands for.”

Donald Trump Supporters Voice Their Opinions

Unless former President Trump withdraws his 2024 bid, Nikki Haley would likely have to defeat Trump in a head-to-head election, something that this user thinks has a “zero chance” of happening:

This user thinks there is no chance that Nikki Haley usurps Donald Trump in a 2024 race:

User DarrenJBeattie has taken the opportunity to lump Nikki Haley in with Kamala Harris, a favorite target of Trump supporters:

Liberal Voters Support Haley's Decision To Run for President

Nikki Haley has found some support among Democratic voters like TNSouthernlib, who believes that whoever ends up with the Republican nomination will be soundly defeated by Joe Biden in the general election:

Some Democrats are finding themselves giddy over the fact that they won't have to make a choice between any Republican candidate. This user says that she would vote for Haley over Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis – if she was a Republican:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


