Why Nikki Haley’s Trump Comment Should Have You Concerned

Nickey Haley's refusal to denounce Donald Trump's violent rhetoric should be a cause for significant concern, noted an expert on authoritarian regimes.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat said on Sunday that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's refusal to condemn Trump's threats to have a retired general executed showed that America is “living through real-time preparation for an authoritarian crackdown.”

Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told NBC that Trump calling for the execution of the former chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, retired General Mark Milley, was “irresponsible” but thought that it wasn't enough to rule him out of running for the presidency again.

Taking to X, Ben-Ghiat wrote: “Apparently the idea of executing Milley is now the Party Line; we are living through real-time preparation for an authoritarian crackdown,” she continued. “We are in a phase of ‘getting the public used to the idea of violence.'”

“Having authoritative voices like Haley endorse violence is key,” added Ben-Ghiat.

Believe Trump, When He Says He Wants Control

She also insisted that, like Hitler before him, Trump should be believed when he threatens to obliterate the civil service and seize total control of the government.

“Authoritarians always tell you what they are going to do as a kind of challenge and as a warning, and people don't listen until it's too late,” she said.

Following Trump's verbal attack, the former military chief who was threatened by Trump has decided to take “precautions” to protect himself and his family.

The comment drew sparse criticism from conservatives, however.

Trump, who is currently embroiled in legal battles at both the state and federal level, is the Republican front-runner for the 2024 election, polling at around 57% ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 12% and Haley with 7% of the Republican vote.

Haley Touted as Trump's Potential Running Mate

Haley's hesitation in denouncing Trump could result from her being suggested as a potential running mate for Trump, should he win the nomination.

In June, Ben-Ghiat warned that Trump would “never leave” if he returned to the White House. Explaining that “like all authoritarians, he needs to get back into power” so he can “shut down all investigations because he's so corrupt,” she wrote.

Ben-Ghiat called the GOP “an autocratic party operating in a democracy,” shadowing warnings from President Joe Biden in a critical address in Arizona last week where he warned Americans that “today's Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA Republican extremists” and that if “their extreme agenda” is carried out it would would “fundamentally alter the institutions of American democracy as we know it.”