Timeless 90s Beauty Icons: 17 Women Who Still Turn Heads Today

In the 1990s, women like Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, and Julia Roberts were some of the most popular actresses in the world. While their careers have changed over the years, they still remain iconic figures from the 1990s. Here are 17 women from the 90s that everyone had a crush on.

1. Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson was an icon in the 90s, and she has reclaimed that status over the past few years. Anderson has redefined who she is and is still a stunning, wonderful human being.

2. Lauren Graham

Gilmore Girls fans, hold on to your hats! Lauren Graham was one of the most stunning actresses in the 90s and news flash! She still is a stunner and aging like a fine wine.

3. Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher was one of the most popular actresses of the 1990s, starring on the hit television show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. She has continued to work steadily over the years, appearing in films and television shows like Desperate Housewives and The Odd Couple.

4. Jeri Ryan

Jeri Ryan was another popular actress from the 1990s. She starred on the hit show Star Trek: Voyager and had a recurring role on Boston Public. Ryan has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Leverage and Body of Proof.

5. Tiffani-Amber Thiessen

Tiffani-Amber Thiessen was a popular actress in the 1990s. She starred on the hit show, Beverly Hills, 90201, and had a recurring role on Saved by the Bell. Thiessen has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like White Collar and Alexa & Katie.

6. Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson dominated the 1990s and continues to have a thriving career. She starred in the hit show The X-Files and had a recurring role on Bleak House. Anderson has also appeared on shows like Hannibal and The Fall.

7. Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate starred on the hit show Married… with Children and had a recurring role on Friends. Applegate has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Up All Night and Samantha Who?.

8. Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes lit up TV screens on the popular 90s show Dawson’s Creek and co-starred on the big screen in the movie Go. Holmes has continued to work in film and television, appearing in films like Batman Begins and TV shows, including Eli Stone and Ray Donovan.

9. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Many Sarah Michelle Gellar fans loved her on the hit show Buffy the Vampire Slayer and in movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions. She also had a recurring role on All My Children. Gellar continues to work in television, appearing on shows like The Crazy Ones and Ringer.

10. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was a super popular actress in the 1990s, starring on the hit show Friends. She also had a role on the series Ferris Bueller. Aniston has continued to have a successful career, appearing in films like We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses, as well as TV shows like The Morning Show.

11. Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt starred on the popular 90s show Party of Five. Fans also loved her in I Know What You Did Last Summer and the sequel. Hewitt has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like The Client List and Criminal Minds.

12. Marina Sirtis

Marina Sirtis starred on the hit show Star Trek: The Next Generation. Sirtis has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like NCIS, Star Trek Continues, and Star Trek: Picard.

13. Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet starred on the hit show The Cosby Show and had a recurring role on A Different World. Bonet has continued to have a successful career, appearing on The Red Road and Ray Donovan.

14. Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth was a 1990s staple with her role on Beverly Hills, 90201. Garth has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like What I Like About You and Mystery Girls.

15. Jane Leeves

Jane Leeves appeared on the hit show Frasier and had a recurring role on Murphy Brown. Leeves' career hasn't slowed down, as she's appeared on shows like Hot in Cleveland and The Resident.

16. Kelly Hu

Kelly Hu was a hit in the 90s, appearing on the shows Martial Law and Nash Bridges. Hu has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Arrow and NCIS: Los Angeles.

17. Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano was a 90s fan favorite, starring in hit shows Who's the Boss? and Charmed. Milano has continued to work in television, appearing on shows like Mistresses and Insatiable.

Source: Reddit.