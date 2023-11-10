Nostalgia Alert: 15 Classic 90s Movies With a Cozy Vibe

If you're looking for classic 90s films with a “cozy” vibe, we've got just the list. Sometimes you just need to curl up with a good comfort movie, so grab a blanket, hit the couch, and settle in for one of these 15 classic 90s movies.

1. It Could Happen to You (1994)

It Could Happen to You stars Nicolas Cage as a cop who doesn't have the money to tip his waitress, played by Bridget Fonda. He promises her half his lottery winnings if wins the lottery — and he does!

2. One Fine Day (1996)

One Fine Day is a classic rom-com that delivers that cozy feel following a crazy day between two strangers whose children bring the couple closer together. The movie stars George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer — you can't get much better than that.

3. You've Got Mail (1998)

You've Got Mail is one of the sweetest romantic comedies from the 90s. It follows a couple (Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks) getting to know each other through AOL emails.

Eventually, they meet in tear-jerking circumstances, amidst the scenic nature of New York City.

4. Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Grumpy Old Men is one of the funniest films of the 90s and it has an equally amusing sequel. It follows the everyday antics of two retired neighbors who get into various shenanigans while playing practical jokes on each other.

It stars Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Daryl Hannah, Kevin Pollack, and Ann-Margret.

5. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus seems the obvious choice for autumn 90s feels — and add the 2022 release of Hocus Pocus 2 for a twofer. It follows the Sanderson sisters, three witches who were executed (but not before bestowing a resurrection curse), and the kids that bring them back three centuries later.

It stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

6. Pleasantville (1998)

Pleasantville takes place in a seemingly perfect small Midwestern town. It follows two siblings trapped in a 1950s TV show in the city of Pleasantville.

The longer they interact in the story, some parts of the black-and-white television scenes turn to color. It's gorgeous. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels, Joan Allen, William H. Macy, and J. T. Walsh.

7. What About Bob (1991)

What About Bob?‘s backdrop is a stunning Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. It follows a doctor (Richard Dreyfuss) taking his family on vacation when a troubled patient named Bob (Bill Murray) follows him.

The doctor's family bonds with Bob which drives the doctor mad. It's a cozy 90s film with plenty of laughter and silliness.

8. Stepmom (1998)

Stepmom has beautiful scenery and a heartwarming story that might tear your heart out a little bit. It follows a terminally ill woman (Susan Sarandon) as she struggles to accept her ex-husband's (Ed Harris) new partner (Julia Roberts), who is becoming her children's stepmother.

9. Practical Magic (1997)

Practical Magic is another fabulous Sandra Bullock movie that stars Nicole Kidman as her sister and Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as her aunts. They are witches living with a family curse who fight to break free from it once and for all.

The small-town scenes are filmed in a Victorian-era seaside port town, Coupeville, Washington, with magnificent seasons as the backdrop.

10. Housesitter (1992)

Housesitter is an adorable rom-com following a woman (Goldie Hawn) with con-artist behaviors who weasels her way into the life of an architect by claiming to be his wife.

The film has beautiful scenic backdrops in Boston and Cohasset, Massachusetts. The latter is where they filmed the fictional town in the story, Dobbs Mill.

11. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When Harry Met Sally borders on the nineties, however, this 1989 film is the epitome of a cozy fall film with 90s vibes. It has beautiful Fall in New York City backdrops and stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

It follows their story from meeting in Chicago before sharing a cross-country drive through twelve years of chance encounters.

12. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

While You Were Sleeping is an adorable Sandra Bullock film centered around Chicago's Christmas and New Year's holidays. After she saves her secret crush's life, a nurse mistakes her for his fiancée. His entire family embraces her and she plays along. He awakens with amnesia, and there is love and laughter.

13. Poetic Justice (1993)

Starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, Poetic Justice is about Justice (Jackson) who is grieving after witnessing the murder of her boyfriend. While grieving, she decides to leave college behind and become a hairdresser in Los Angeles. But when she has to spend time with a mailperson whom she hasn't liked in the past, she finds a friend in a dark time.

14. Tommy Boy (1995)

Tommy (Chris Farley) is the underachieving son of an auto parts tycoon who suddenly dies. leaving Tommy to save the factory. Getting on the road with Richard (David Spade), an accountant for the factory, the two need to find a way to save the business and all the jobs that rely on the factory.

15. Father of the Bride (1991)

Weddings are a rite of passage and it can be hard for parents to watch their kids grow up. That's the plot of Father of the Bride as George (Steve Martin) prepares for his daughter to get married.

