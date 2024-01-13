Nineties Nostalgia: Items That Defined a Decade, Now Extinct

Sometimes we still feel like the ‘90s were just a few years ago, but it’s been more than 20 years since this fly era ended. When you think about what items were wildly popular in the ‘90s, it shows how much things have changed.

From floppy disks to lava lamps, many of the most iconic products from the 1990s are practically nonexistent in the 2020s.

1. Answering Machines

Before we all had our phones strapped to our hands 24/7, people would call when you weren’t home and leave a message for you. And you needed a whole separate device to record the message! People would press play on their answering machine to hear messages the moment they got home.

2. Paper Maps

Most of us are probably relieved that we no longer have to find our way using confusing paper maps. Mapping out a route and planning drives was a nightmare before GPS devices became common, and hardly anyone relies on paper maps these days.

3. Zima

Alcoholic seltzers are all the rage now, but Zima used to be the cool, hip drink. It’s a clear malt liquor with slight carbonation. We’re not sure why people were obsessed with it because it tastes awful, but it is an undeniably ‘90s thing.

4. Discmans

Before iPhones and iPods, people took their music on the go with portable CD players, like Discman and Walkman devices. It seems insane now, but these devices attached to people’s pants so they could listen to music hands-free, even though it was a little clunky.

5. Butterfly Clips

We’re actually hoping these make a comeback because they were so cute! They're small hair clips shaped like butterflies that create playful and feminine looks. They came in different colors, sizes, and styles, but all had the same whimsical vibe.

6. Tape Recorders

Lots of people used tape recorders in the ‘90s, from journalists to musicians to tween girls. You just popped in a cassette tape and pressed “record,” whether capturing your random thoughts or recording a new song. Now, everyone just records things on their phones.

7. Beepers

Looking back, beepers feel like such an unnecessary invention. Basically, they just alerted you to a new message or call on your home phone. This outdated device is utterly obsolete today, but it’s one of the most notable items that define the ‘90s.

8. Catalogs

Kids today probably have no idea what a catalog is, but we used to anxiously wait to get the newest catalog from our favorite store. People were elated to receive their Disney or Delia’s catalog in the mail so they could check out all the hottest new items and maybe order a few.

9. Mixtapes

Mixtapes were fiercely romantic and special in the ‘90s. Rather than AirDropping someone a Spotify playlist, people took the time to record songs and compile them onto a cassette tape. This adorable trend has died out, but mixtapes will always represent a beautiful aspect of ‘90s romance.

10. VCRs

It feels like the jump from VHS tapes to DVDs to streaming happened in the blink of an eye. But many of us define our childhoods by the collection of VHS tapes we have and the struggle to remember to rewind them. While VCRs are a thing of the past, some people still have them in their homes!

11. Lava Lamps

Some hipsters might still have lava lamps in their apartments, but this funky item is mostly gone. While this groovy lamp isn’t popular nowadays, they were everywhere in the ‘90s, and people adored the fun, trippy vibe they created. Honestly, we still think they’re pretty cool.

12. Beanie Babies

Whenever someone encounters an old Beanie Baby today, their first thought is, “I wonder if this is worth a fortune.” But in the ‘90s, you could find these cute little stuffed animals at every convenience store, grocery store, and mall. They were all the rage among kids and adults, becoming a staple of the ‘90s.

13. Pokémon Cards

Pokémon certainly has not gone anywhere, as people obsess over the newest Pokémon Nintendo game or app. However, Pokémon cards have gone away because people can trade digitally with all this new technology. Some people still have robust card collections, but they are few and far between.

14. Blockbuster Membership Cards

Back in the day, a Blockbuster membership card was a coveted item, a magical plastic card that allowed you to rent every movie your heart desired. It was a staple in any cinephile's wallet. It was the key that unlocked the Blockbuster locations! Now, it’s just a piece of plastic.

15. Rainbow Parachutes

Do you remember the massive, colorful, parachute-like tarps from elementary gym class? Everyone would toss them up in the air and then run underneath them into the mystical world of colors. For some reason, these aren’t used much in schools anymore, but any ‘90s kid will remember them fondly.

16. Zoobooks

Frankly, the commercials for Zoobooks were relentless. Every kids TV channel advertised these subscriptions to kiddos so they could harass their parents for it. They were basically National Geographic for children, and while you can still buy them, no one ever talks about them anymore.

17. Floppy Disks

Floppy disks were quickly replaced with SD cards and flash drives, but they were an iconic moment in our technological history. We can all agree the name “floppy disk” was weird since the disk was rigid plastic. Most kids born after 1995 would chuckle at these clumsy storage devices.

18. Floor Scooters

This gym class throwback either fills you with memories of speedy fun or painful ones of sore fingers. Floor scooters were plastic seats with four wheels that hovered a few inches above the ground. We’d zip across the gym floor on these things, sometimes running over our own fingers.

19. CRT Monitors

Most of us have slim, sleek laptops that fit into our bags and can come on airplanes with us. But the ‘90s tech world was all about bulky CRT monitors. These boxy computer screens weighed as much as a small child and took up entire desks but were considered super high-tech back then.

20. PB Crisps

PB Crisps were a sensational ‘90s snack that people still petition to bring back. These puffy, crunchy treats were shaped like peanut shells and had a wonderfully nutty flavor. Why did they disappear? It’s unclear why they were phased out after only three years on the shelf, and many people want answers as to why Planters ripped this tasty snack away from us.

21. Magic Eye Posters

Magic Eye posters featured psychedelic patterns that looked like blurry nonsense. This hippy-dippy item looked random and abstract until you looked at it from just the right angle, and then a new image would appear. These optical illusions have mostly fallen out of fashion but were fun while they lasted.

22. Disposable Cameras

We love it when people use disposable cameras at weddings! These plastic cameras were super popular in the ‘90s, allowing people to capture moments and have the photos printed. One camera could capture a whole vacation. They don’t get used much nowadays because of smartphones, but we still adore a disposable camera moment.

23. Jelly Shoes

Many ‘90s fashion trends have returned to popularity, but jelly shoes aren’t coming back quite yet. Jelly shoes were usually sandals, flats, or flip-flops made from a hard, translucent, and often sparkly material, creating a playful and glittery vibe. They were cute but not the most sophisticated look.

24. Encyclopedias

People used to go door to door selling encyclopedias because they were seen as intelligent and cultured home items. Encyclopedias were a necessity for doing any research. We’re glad we can look things up on our tiny phones rather than flipping through a 10-pound book.

25. Tamagotchis

Did you know Tamagotchis actually still exist? They’re not mainstream anymore, but in the late ‘90s, everyone had one. If you left your Tamagotchi alone for too long, it would die. Looking back, it was an incredibly stressful and demanding toy, albeit adorable and entertaining.