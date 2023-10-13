Best Nintendo Classic Games We Still Need on Nintendo Switch Online

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription offers players classic titles from past platforms, such as Nintendo 64, NES, SNES, Gameboy Color, and even Gameboy Advance. However, even with more than 100 games in its collection, it feels incomplete.

These Nintendo classic games from past platforms need to find their way on the Nintendo Switch Online service. From games in Nintendo’s own history to titles from popular third-party publishers like Square Enix, the NSO remains incomplete without these beloved experiences.

1. Super Smash Bros. (N64)

The Nintendo 64 section of NSO has almost all of the most successful Nintendo titles on that system, but it has a glaring omission in Super Smash Bros. The fighting game with various Nintendo mascots needs to be here for its classic action gameplay and stages.

2. Metroid Zero Mission (GBA)

The original Metroid exists on the NSO, but it feels lackluster to play in modern times. On the other hand, Zero Mission remade the first game in this series with beautiful Gameboy Advance graphics. It represents the best way to experience Samus’ first adventure.

3. Pokémon Red/Blue/Yellow (GBC)

Pokémon fans have a few generations to explore on Nintendo Switch, but some players crave the days of the original Gameboy Color titles. Nintendo should offer the Generation 1 games at some point on the service, especially for those who dislike the Let’s Go games.

4. StarTropics 2 (NES)

The first game in this underrated Nintendo series exists on the NSO, but its sequel remains nonexistent. The sequel improved much of the Zelda-like gameplay and time travel storyline mechanics for an overall better experience.

5. Perfect Dark (N64)

Rare’s Goldeneye 007 exists on the NSO service somehow, but its successor, without any of the licensing issues of James Bond, remains missing. Worse still, Perfect Dark features some of the most impressive graphics and FPS gameplay on N65.

6. Mother 3 (GBA)

Both of the first two games in this series exist on the NSO, but Mother 3 remains one of the most desired games for some dedicated Nintendo fans. After all, it never got released with official English support. Perhaps someday, Nintendo will rectify this problem.

7. Pokémon Gold/Silver/Crystal (GBC)

The second generation of Pokémon JRPGs needs to be on NSO more than the first. After all, players experience both the new Johto region here as well as the original Kanto region, plus around 100 additional Pokémon to catch.

8. Mario Golf (GBC)

This spin-off golf game starring Mario and some of his pals feels quite different from games released later. Instead of a traditional sports game, it features a turn-based RPG style. Players choose their golfer, level them up, and explore an exciting world.

9. Mario Paint (SNES)

The Nintendo Switch lacks some of the brilliant art games and programs featured on previous consoles like the Nintendo DS and 3DS. This SNES title lacks key features but allows players to draw impressive artwork. Touchscreen support could make it even better.

10. Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald (GBA)

The final generation of Pokémon fans need on the Nintendo Switch is Gen 3. It featured a massive set of new Pokémon to collect and the gorgeous and varied Hoenn region. Emerald, in particular, has some of the best post-game activities with the Battle Frontier.

11. Bubble Bobble (NES)

This classic action platforming title sees players take on the role of not one but two cutesy characters. Players navigate the adorable dinosaur-like creatures through 100 different levels, balancing the act of controlling both of them.

12. Bionic Commando (NES)

Few action games on the NES compared to this classic. It features impressive mechanics like grappling to cross over a gap and intense action combat. This challenging title needs a return on the NES Switch Online service.

13. Mario Tennis (GBC)

Like its golf counterpart, Mario Tennis features a unique take on the court game with an RPG system. This Gameboy Color title remains one of the best in the sports sub-series and, for some fans, better than the N64 version.

14. Dragon Quest Monsters 2 (GBC)

This spin-off of the Square Enix JRPG series takes some pages from the Pokémon franchise. Players collect iconic monsters from the series, like slimes, to fight for them in battle. The second game, in particular, has vast improvements worth experiencing.

15. Final Fight 2 (SNES)

Players have the original game in this brawler series available on the Switch through a Capcom collection. However, the second and even third games feel much better than the original. Fans deserve this title and its successor at some point on Nintendo Switch Online.

16. Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones (GBA)

While Fire Emblem already exists on the GBA Switch Online, but The Sacred Stones remains missing. This GBA title represents one of the best games in the series in terms of gameplay, characters, and even story. Fans need this tactical RPG back in their collection.

17. Super Mario Land (GBC)

For some odd reason, Nintendo included the superior sequel to this game on Switch Online, but not the original. Though the second game improved over this title, Super Mario Land still remains an enjoyable and unique platforming experience.

18. 1080 Snowboarding (N64)

This sports title sees players take the slopes on their snowboard across multiple snowy maps. The varied maps and exhilarating snowboarding gameplay represent one of the strongest sports titles from the Nintendo 64.

19. Diddy Kong Racing (N64)

In addition to the usual 3D racing mechanics similar to Mario Kart 64, Diddy Kong Racing also features a surprising and detailed story mode. It fills a fascinating hole in the N64 library that Nintendo needs to address.

20. Chrono Trigger (SNES)

Though from Square Enix and not Nintendo, Chrono Trigger stands out as one of the most impressive and beloved JRPGs of all time. The story of traveling through time to the prehistoric, post-apocalypse, and beyond never gets old. With its successor already on Switch, this game needs to return.

21. Golden Sun: The Lost Age (GBA)

Nintendo already announced the first game in this RPG series for Switch but ignored its sequel. Some fans find the sequel to be the better of the two, so Nintendo should bring it back at some point in the future.

22. Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land (GBA)

This remake of the first title starring Kirby showcases the best way to experience his first adventure. The powers feel better, the graphics look great, and it supports multiplayer. With online multiplayer available on Switch, this could offer a fantastic action platformer time.