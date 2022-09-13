Zelda, GoldenEye 007, and Fire Emblem Headline A Flurry of Nintendo Direct Game Reveals

The September Nintendo Direct is finally here! We've been promised, “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.”

While Nintendo's definition of winter is unclear, it's expected that we'll see upcoming Switch games scheduled to be released within the next six months. As always, with these Nintendo Directs, the full live stream, specific game announcements, and trailers will be available on their YouTube channel.

Fire Emblem Engage

We begin the September Nintendo Direct without wasting any time. Fire Emblem Engage is announced, the highly anticipated newest entry in the franchise. Marth, one of the franchise's best-known characters, is also confirmed as a protagonist. He first debuted in the Fire Emblem series‘ debut game, Shadow Dragon and The Blade of Light.

A line in the trailer indicates that Marth may have been asleep for 1,000 years, possibly explaining why he's back as a protagonist.

Fire Emblem Engage will release on January 20th, 2023.

It Takes Two

Another Nintendo Switch port is announced – It Takes Two is coming on November 4th. The cooperative platformer will feature the same system gameplay.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

In 2023, the western debut of Mask of the Lunar Eclipse brings another Fatal Frame game to Nintendo Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 DLC Batch 2

The September Nintendo Direct continues by announcing the latest Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC batch. Challenge battles are highlighted as a way to obtain new abilities and outfits. It will release on October 13th.

September Nintendo Direct Quick Hits

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, featuring the TV show's original voice cast, will release on Nintendo Switch next year.

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star is coming in 2023.

Oddballers, a party game, is coming early next year.

Tunic, the highly acclaimed Zelda-esque indie title, is coming to Switch on September 27th.

Photo Credit: Finji

Front Mission 1st is being ported to Nintendo Switch in November. Front Mission 2 will come in 2023, and Front Mission 3 will release “in the future.”

Story of Seasons: It's A Wonderful Life is coming in Summer 2023.

Free updates for the newly released Splatoon 3 were announced, including the first post-launch Splatfast.

Octopath Traveler II

The September Nintendo Direct rolls on with a follow-up to the stylish Square Enix RPG is announced. Octopath Traveler II promises a new world and era compared to the original game. Every character is said to have “a different path day and night.” The trailer teases what will happen when each traveler has their path intertwined.

All eight travelers in the game will have their own story to tell.

Octopath Traveler II will release on Nintendo Switch on February 24th, 2023.

Fae Farm

Another farming RPG is announced; Fae Farm combines a farming simulation with a mystical action RPG. Both single-player and local and online co-op is available as well.

Gameplay changes occur as the in-game seasons change. Beyond that, not much was given.

Fae Farm will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

Theatrhytm Final Bar Line

The iconic rhythm game detailing the most iconic Final Fantasy songs is back on Nintendo Switch. It releases on February 16th, 2023.

Paid DLC is announced for the Saga, NieR, Octopath Traveler, Live A Live, and more franchises. In total, 90 additional songs will be made available.

In told, deluxe editions offer anywhere between 440 and 500 songs in total.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

The sequel to one of the biggest gaming surprises ever, Nintendo details the upcoming tactical RPG Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Spark characters are showcased as a way to help the main cast progress through each mission.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will release on October 20th for Nintendo Switch. It will also feature a Gold Edition that includes skins, weapons, and a season pass.

Rune Factory

The September Nintendo Direct features not one but two Rune Factory news items.

Rune Factory 3 Special is coming next year to Nintendo Switch. A new Rune Factory series was announced as well.

Nintendo 64 Switch Online

A new slew of Nintendo 64 games for Nintendo Switch is announced.

Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, and Mario Party 2 are coming in 2022. Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will come in 2023.

Oh, and one more thing:

Photo Credit: Nintendo

GoldenEye 007 is coming with online play. This is not a drill, folks. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

More September Nintendo Direct Quick Hits

Various Daylife, from Square Enix, is available today for Nintendo Switch.

Factorio is coming on October 28th for Nintendo Switch

Ib will release in Spring 2023 for Nintendo Switch.

The second free update for Mario Strikers: Battle League will bring new stadiums and both Paulina and Diddy Kong as playable characters. It releases later this month.

Atelier Ryza 3 is out on February 24th.

Mario Kart Wave 3

Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS are the two new courses for Mario Kart DLC teased in the September Nintendo Direct. The full lineup will be announced at a future date.

Wave 3 for the Booster Pass for Mario Kart Deluxe launches this holiday season.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Golf is the newest free update for Nintendo Switch Sports. It features both local and online play, as well as a new survival golf update.

The update is delayed out of the fall window and is now slated for a Holiday 2022 release.

Shigeru Miyamoto Makes Some Announcements

In addition to saying that Super Nintendo Land and the Super Mario Bros. movie are coming along well, Miyamoto dropped a new announcement.

Pikmin 4 is coming in 2023 and will be played from the point of view of the Pikmin.

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Additional September Nintendo Direct Headlines

Just Dance 2023 Edition from Ubisoft is available on November 22nd.

Harvestella launches on November 4th for Nintendo Switch. A demo will be available later today as well. You can transfer your saved data from the demo to the main game upon release.

A new Bayonetta 3 trailer will debut on the Nintendo YouTube channel later today.

From the creatures of Danganronpa comes an all-new detective mystery game. Master Detective Archives: Raincode is coming first to Switch in 2023.

A cloud version of Resident Evil Village is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 28th. Additional DLC will be available later this year. Additional recent releases from the Resident Evil franchise will also be available via the cloud later this year. They include Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3.

Sifu will arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 8th.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion comes to Nintendo Switch on December 13th.

Radiant Silvergun will release later today.

Endless Dungeon is coming out next year for Nintendo Switch.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is finally coming to Nintendo Switch. The popular Nintendo GameCube RPG will release in early 2023.

Before we wrap up, the September Nintendo Direct features a sizzle reel of the following games:

Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection – September 27th

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song– Remastered – December 1st

LEGO Bricktales – Fall 2022

Disney Speedstorm – 2022

Fall Guys Season 2 – 2022

Kirby's Return to DreamLand Deluxe

Coming February 24th, 2023, the port of Kirby's Return to DreamLand is coming to Nintendo Switch as part of the series' 30th anniversary. Everyone will have the option to play as Kirby as well.

That's not all, though; we've got one more thing, and it's the game everyone has been waiting for.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It's been a long, long, long time coming for the Breath of the Wild sequel, but we're finally getting some news.

Titled Tears of the Kingdom, a teaser showcases the world that we're all anxiously awaiting to explore. A press release indicates that “Link's endless adventure begins again.” It sounds like Nintendo is keeping this one pretty tight-lipped.

Photo Credit: Nintendo

It will release on May 12th, 2023.

That's all for the September Nintendo Direct!

