The Best Nintendo Switch Co-Op Games to Play With Friends

The Nintendo Switch store houses some of the most fun co-op titles out there, making the console an accessible and refreshing party experience. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just seeking a casual way to spend time with friends, family, or partners, these Nintendo Switch co-op games offer a perfect blend of cooperation and competition.

Other consoles may share some titles, but these Nintendo Switch co-op games stand out as great ports or exclusives to the Switch. From heart-pounding action to hilarious party games, these top titles will have players laughing, strategizing, and bonding on the same couch.

1. Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley stands up against the test of time, becoming a timeless masterpiece of a farming simulation game. Players create a character who inherits a plot of land and a small house once owned by their grandfather in the small village of Pelican Town, located in Stardew Valley.

This open-ended adventure unfolds with opportunities to cultivate crops, raise livestock, fish, cook, mine, forage, and connect with the townspeople. Players build relationships with NPCs, leading to potential marriages that enhance farm productivity. The Switch port invites gamers to a multifaceted world where plants and relationships grow and get cultivated, all set against the backdrop of a gorgeous pixelated realm with a fantastic soundtrack.

2. Minecraft

The Switch version of Minecraft survives as one of the better exports to consoles, offering split-screen gameplay, LAN, and online options. The Switch lacks the latest updates the PC provides, but the classic gameplay up to Minecraft version 1.20.32 runs smoothly and feels expansive.

In survival mode, players explore a procedurally generated world, gathering natural resources and fending off monsters at night or in dark areas. The game features various items to craft, like armor, weapons, and tools, and an overarching goal to slay the Ender Dragon, which gets easier with more people involved.

3. Cuphead

Cuphead and his brother, Mugman, make a deal with the Devil and fall indebted to him, forced to collect Soul Contracts before midnight the next day. This run-and-gun side-scrolling game centers around continual boss fights with an art style reminiscent of classic American cartoons from the 1920s-1930s.

Like classic Mario games, players navigate an overworld to play levels with strange concepts and rules. The game includes RPG elements with branching level sequences and coins to collect and use for items in Porkrind’s Emporium. The two-player Nintendo Switch co-op mode allows players to revive the other by parrying the other’s soul before it flies off the screen, adding more depth to the already challenging slough of enemies.

4. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land culminates everything good about the Kirby franchise and delivers a great story with fresh, fun game mechanics and a delightful two-player experience. Player one controls Kirby, jumping and sliding, inhaling enemies and objects that he spits out as projectiles or swallows to gain a copied ability.

This version of Kirby can swallow objects much larger than him, turning him into objects such as cars and construction pipes. Player two controls Bandana Waddle Dee, who can jump multiple times and slide, attacking with a spear with many ways to use it. The pair traverse the land of New World, rescuing all the Waddle Dees taken from Dream Land and stopping the enigmatic group called the Beast Pack.

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Living as the best iteration of an Animal Crossing game, this life simulation game follows a villager customized by the player, who, after purchasing a getaway package from the raccoon-like Tom Nook, moves into a deserted island. Two villagers share one island in two-player mode, collecting natural resources such as wood and fruit and crafting items and furniture to customize their new land.

Players can interact with new anthropomorphic villagers and invite them to stay on their island, expanding their getaway village. This game’s experience encapsulates peacefulness and creativity, offering up to two people a relaxing and uniquely fun time, complete with a bopping soundtrack worth listening to outside of playing.

6. It Takes Two

It Takes Two offers an endearing story and an extraordinary mash of genres in a magically real setting. Cody and May, a couple on the verge of divorce, face an unexpected twist when their daughter, Rose, inadvertently traps them inside hand-crafted dolls resembling themselves.

Dr. Hakim, embodied in his relationship therapy book, intervenes with the task of reconciling their damaged relationship, compelling them to work together to complete challenges. Despite the struggle, the couple rediscovers positive memories and reasons that brought them together, learning to collaborate to reach Rose and mend their relationship.

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, released in 2022, provides an amazing revival of classic side-scrolling beat-em-up games. The Turtles voice actors from the 1987 series reprise their roles as Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, and players fight their way through New York City and into Dimension X.

The game features both an Arcade and Story Mode, with stat and fighting move progressions in the Story Mode. The cooperative multiplayer experience allows players to high-five to share health or work together to perform certain moves. Each Turtle shows off their personality with every move, making each one a different and fun experience.

8. Spiritfarer

Spiritfarer offers an excellent couch co-op adventure, where players take on the role of Stella and her pet cat, Daffodil, who takes over the mythological Charon’s job as the Spiritfarer, a ferry-master who must sail the sea to find spirits and grant their last wishes and eventually take them to the Everdoor, a gateway leading to the afterlife.

Player one controls Stella, sailing the ship and talking to spirits, while player two maneuvers Daffodil the cat, hugging passengers and cooking meals. This heart-warming Nintendo Switch co-op game presents a fun, collaborative, story-driven experience to relax at home.

9. Unravel Two

Centered around two ‘Yarnys,’ small anthropomorphic creatures made of yarn, players must work together to solve puzzles and manipulate the world. Players control a red Yarny and blue Yarny, separated from home and their owners in a storm at sea. Among the shipwreck, the two Yarnys connect their dead-ended yarn, forming a bond that sparks and moves, encouraging players to chase after it.

As players traverse the strange land, they learn of human activity going from reasonably normal to mysterious and sinister. Unravel Two procures a challenging and bewildering journey, with a dark but hopeful story unraveling deeper in every new setting.

10. Super Mario Wonder

The latest installment of Super Mario showcases the franchise’s classic side-scrolling adventure in a new reality-warping light. Mario and Company get invited to the neighboring Flower Kingdom to meet Prince Florian and see a demonstration of a Wonder Flower. Bowser crashes the party and steals the Wonder Flower, using its power to merge with Prince Florian’s castle, becoming a giant flying fortress and imprisoning the Flower Kingdom citizens.

Players traverse an overworld map, completing stages to collect Wonder Seeds, rescue citizens, and ultimately defeat Castle Bowser. The game’s new power-ups, multiplayer mechanics, and bizarre Wonder magic create a revitalizing entry in the everlasting name of Super Mario.

11. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Starting as a three-day game jam creation, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime developed into a full-fledged action platformer with bright colors and a goofy premise. Players control a massive neon battleship together by operating turrets, thrusters, lasers, and shields, constantly moving from station to station to balance flying the ship, protecting it from damage, and attacking enemies.

The game consists of four campaigns, each with four levels and a boss fight—most levels task players with rescuing captured creatures like bunnies, frogs, foxes, and ducks. This game encourages cooperation amid hectic scenarios, showing the importance of teamwork and embracing chaos.

12. Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together!

Snipperclips offers a hilarious and unique “snipping” mechanic, allowing players to cut each other into different shapes to navigate colorful puzzles. In the two-player mode, players play as Snip and Clip, characters with rotatable bodies and the same starting shape. Through creative overlapping and snipping, players find solutions in fitting templates, carrying objects, or creating pointed ends to pop balloons. In the four-player modes, players see a hectic Party mode and competitive Blitz mode featuring games ranging from basketball to snipping deathmatches.

13. Witchtastic

Witchtastic revolves around brewing and delivering magic potions with swift precision. Up to four players can work together as witches to gather ingredients like deadly nightshade or mushrooms, tossing them into a boiling cauldron. Success hinges on quick communication, mastering the workflow of chopping and grinding ingredients, avoiding ghosts and moving walls, and dodging hungry wolves. Players can take on 40+ levels across five chapters, finding themselves in haunted forests, graveyards, and murky swamps.

14. BoxBoy! + BoxGirl!

As the fourth installation of the BoxBoy! series, Boxboy! + BoxGirl! provides a visually simplistic journey through elaborate puzzles. The gameplay mechanic centers around players creating a chain of boxes to navigate obstacles and complete levels. Each level imposes a cap on the number of boxes created, limiting players to creatively strategize when building bridges, blocking hazards, or activating switches. Players cooperate together, managing their resources to reach the end of every level.

15. Heave Ho

Heave Ho originates from a game jam that held the overarching theme of urban culture, with the sub-theme of “street workout:” a workout using only two arms without touching the ground. Players assume control of disembodied heads with a pair of stretchable arms that must grapple and swing through a ravine across a series of increasingly complex levels. In multiplayer scenarios, players can grab one another’s hands or climb across another character’s dangling body, making navigating these stages a wacky adventure.

16. Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Trine 5 follows the platform-puzzle 2.5D side-scrolling format of its predecessor, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, expanding the arsenal of returning playable characters. Amadeus the Wizard can reverse gravity, Zoya the Thief gains access to ricochet arrows, and Pontius the Knight can throw his sword to clear pathways and enemies away.

This installment of Trine features multi-phase boss fights, providing more of a challenge than the previous games. Outside of the campaign, a four-player cooperative mode allows players to test out different combinations of characters in a variety of combat scenarios.

17. Death Squared

Death Squared provides an exhilarating, simple-to-understand yet hard-to-master puzzle experience centered around cooperation and communication. The objective for each stage lies in guiding each player’s robot to a color-coded button amidst deadly traps and hazards. Much like Portal meets Dark Souls, this game has players persisting in trial and error, making tons of robot explosions as they progress through increasingly complex levels. The two-player story boasts 80 levels, the four-player party mode presents 40 wild levels, and the Vault houses 45 challenging levels for two or four players.

18. PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe

The “PixelJunk” series serves as an umbrella for developer Q-Games’ indie game creations, now featuring PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, an evolved version of the 2020 release PixelJunk Scrappers. This 2D arcade-strategy game revolves around collecting junk in a scrappy post-apocalyptic world where trash holds value and sparks conflict among rival gangs. Up to four players can participate in beat-em-up, clean-em-up gameplay, smashing enemies into bits and tossing junk into the trash truck compactor to make that hard-earned cash.

19. Overcooked! All You Can Eat

This game includes a remaster of the first Overcooked! game, Overcooked! 2, and bonus content, making All You Can Eat well worth it. Players dive into the chaotic role of chefs within various wascky kitchens, engaging in ingredient preparation, cooking, serving, and cleanup – all within a tight time limit.

Some kitchens have iceberg environments with slippery floors, while others span three moving trucks weaving between each other. While avoiding hazards, players should collaborate to fulfill multiple orders of different meal types in a queue to earn tips that multiply their points, getting a chance at earning three out of three stars per stage.

20. Biped

This cooperative action-adventure puzzle game brings two players together to play as bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, to journey side by side, utilizing the robots' two legs for a wide range of movements. From basic walking and sliding to operating machinery and wood cutting, players solve puzzles as they traverse forests, valleys, waterfalls, deserts, and icy mountains.

Biped offers a simplistic design for a short and sweet adventure for two people, with more emphasis on cooperation than puzzle solving, making it approachable and fun for any pair of gamers.