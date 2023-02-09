Zelda, Metroid, and Pikmin Highlight What’s Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023

After months of anticipation, Nintendo is revealing what's in store for Switch owners with the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. Fans have waited to hear more about the future of Legend of Zelda, Pikmin, Mario Kart, and other beloved franchises. With today's Nintendo Direct, we finally know what we can soon play.

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct began with a gameplay showcase of Pikmin 4. The long-awaited sequel to Nintendo's real-time strategy franchise, it's the first game in ten years. Pikmin 3 was released for the Wii U in 2013 and later ported to the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the same gameplay we all know and love, a “dog-like feature” was teased. Unfortunately, we won't know more about this new companion until later.

Pikmin 4 releases on Nintendo Switch on July 21st, 2023.

Next up, Nintendo showcases future DLC content for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Volume 3 launches on February 15th, with future DLC teased as well. Fans of the popular Nintendo JRPG should look forward to plenty of continued post-launch support.

Next up comes some quick hits of third-party games. First, Samba de Amigo Party Central is coming to Nintendo Switch with a Summer release date. Details for Fashion Dreamer reveal the game will launch later in 2023 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

DLC for Dead Cells, the popular roguelike, is announced. Return to Castlevania features a Dead Cells/Castlevania crossover sure to delight fans of both franchises. It launches on Nintendo Switch on March 6th.

More quick hits are up next. TRON: Identity is coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple months – April. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective gets an HD remaster launching this Summer.

New Game, DLC Announcements

A new JRPG is revealed as the Nintendo Direct rolls on. First, a trailer for Decapolice is shown, combining story and gameplay elements. The game, from Level-5, is set to release later this year.

Revealed during The GameAwards, Bayonetta Origins got more time in the spotlight. This time, we got a good look at gameplay. It features the hallmarks of the Bayonetta franchise with an indie feel. The game launches on Nintendo Switch on March 17th.

In a surprise to no one, Splatoon's first wave of DLC is revealed. The first paid DLC pack features two waves. The first one is shown, featuring a new world for Splatoon fans to explore. Inkopolis, the first of two waves, launches this Spring. Wave 2, titled “Side Order,” will launch “in the future.”

Moving back to third-party releases, Disney Illusion Islands is revealed. The platformer features co-op for up to four players and a vibrant and colorful art style. The game is set to release on Nintendo Switch on July 28th.

The next DLC for Fire Emblem Engage features new emblems. Hector, Soren, Camilla, Chrom and Robin, and Veronica. A new story-based DLC is featured and is part of Wave 4 of the Fire Emblem Engage expansion pass.

From Don't Nod comes Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, a story-driven experience. It features a soundtrack from Lena Raine, the composer for Celeste. It launches this June for Nintendo Switch.

The Return of Beloved Classics

The first three Estrian Odyssey games are soon coming to Nintendo Switch. The dungeon-crawler RPG debuted for the Nintendo DS in 2006. All three games, as part of a collection or separately, are available on Nintendo Switch starting on June 1st.

It's been a long time coming, but Advanced Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp finally has a release date. Again. After its infamous delay due to the Russo-Ukrainian war, Nintendo is launching the game on April 21st.

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct showcases the upcoming Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe with new content. Magolor has lost his powers and needs to defeat enemies to regain them. Players can traverse through 20 stages with up to four players simultaneously. This brand-new epilogue content is available after completing the story mode for Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which launches on February 24th.

Nintendo Switch Online Gets an Update

Game Boy games are finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online. At launch, players can access several games. Tetris, Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Gargoyle's Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II – Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, and Kirby's Dream Land are in the first slate.

Game Boy Advance is also coming. Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare Inc: Mega Microgame$, Kuru Kuru Kuruin, Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap mark the debut lineup.

Additional games will be released in the future as well for Nintendo Switch Online.

Metroid Prime Finally Makes an Appearance

After years and years of rumors, Metroid Prime for Nintendo GameCube is coming to Nintendo Switch. The game is remastered for the console and looks better than ever. In addition to enhanced visuals, the controls have been updated for modern consoles.

A digital version launches today, with a physical release on February 22nd.

Master Detective Archives Raincode gets a release date: June 30th for Nintendo Switch.

The popular card-based JRPG for Nintendo GameCube, Baten Kaitos, is returning in time for its 20th anniversary. Baten Kaitos I & II is remastered for Nintendo Switch and launches this Summer.

Next up on the February 2023 Nintendo Direct is Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time. The game features life simulation, town-building, survival, and RPG class elements. It will be released for Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Professor Layton is also back with a fun adventure: New World of Steam. Unfortunately, no further details were made available, but fans of the series are glad to see its return.

Yoshi's Island, a new course, headlines the next batch of Mario Kart DLC. Birdo is also added as a new character. Wave 4 will be available later this Spring, but so far no other tracks have been announced.

The Legend of Zelda Sends Us Home

While many were wondering what the February 2023 Nintendo Direct would have in store, there was one thing everyone expected: Zelda.

A new trailer for Tears of the Kingdom closes the Nintendo Direct, showcasing a dark and dangerous Hyrule. The same art style from Breath of the Wild is still utilized, with the game looking better than ever. New gameplay, combat, and locates are featured, too. In addition, there's an increased emphasis on taking to the sky, whether it's floating landmasses or even Link's ability to fly on a vehicle.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.