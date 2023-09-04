Rediscovering the 90s: 20 Celebrities Who Stole Our Hearts – Did They Steal Yours Too?

Whether you were a teenage dreamer or a grown-up with a hidden poster stash, the captivating idols of the 90s ignited sparks of adoration in the hearts of millions. We're about to journey down memory lane to some of the star-struck infatuations that some folks on an online community say once consumed their thoughts. Here we go!

1. Tiffani Amber Thiessen

Tiffani Amber Thiessen gained widespread fame during the 90s for her role as Kelly Kapowski on the popular TV series Saved by the Bell. Her charm and girl-next-door appeal captured the hearts of many fans. Apart from her impressive acting skills and performances, her radiant smile makes it easy to understand why she became a major celebrity crush during that era.

2. Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith rose to prominence as a model and actress. She made headlines for her appearances in adult magazines and her marriage to billionaire J. Howard Marshall. Her unique persona and glamorous lifestyle attracted attention and made her a prominent figure in popular culture; also, who wouldn't develop a massive crush on such beauty?

3. David Duchovny

David Duchovny became an icon of the post-Cold War decade with his role as FBI agent Fox Mulder in the hit TV series The X-Files. People of all ages watched and enjoyed The X-Files. Duchovny's portrayal of the enigmatic and dedicated investigator won over the hearts of fans worldwide. His intellect, wit, and undeniable chemistry with co-star Gillian Anderson made him famous. But he had that macho, confident, bad-boy vibe that the girls loved.

4. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Remember the fearless vampire slayer from the late '90s classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer? That's Sarah Gellar. Her role in this TV series brought her into the spotlight, and she found her way into the hearts of many viewers. It could be her strong and empowered character that resonated with audiences or her looks and overall flair that people loved, especially teenagers.

5. Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone achieved widespread recognition for her role as the charming and vivacious Cher Horowitz in the cult classic film Clueless. Alicia is the definition of beautiful, and she aged like fine wine. Her fashion sense and infectious personality made her hard to resist for many male viewers and perhaps even some female fans.

6. Gillian Anderson

Remember David Duchovny from earlier? He and Gillian Anderson go together. She became a household name thanks to her portrayal of the skeptical yet compassionate FBI agent Dana Scully in The X-Files. Her intelligence, professionalism, and on-screen chemistry with David Duchovny earned her a significant fan following. Of course, a percentage of that following developed a massive crush on her.

7. Devon Sawa

Devon Sawa was a heartthrob in the 90s, appearing in films like Casper, Now and Then, and Final Destination. Everything about him, from his boyish charm and good looks to his lovable personality, made him a teenage dream for many admirers during that decade and even now.

8. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek, the talented Mexican-American actress, captivated audiences with her beauty and acting prowess. Her breakout role in the film Desperado alongside Antonio Banderas brought her well-deserved attention. Given her continued popularity today, it looks like Hayek will always be the “it” girl for her admirers.

9. Amy Jo Johnson

Everyone loved Johnson as a power ranger, and her die-hard fans followed her career religiously, even when she released her first single, “Puddle of Grace.” Above all, her vibrant personality endeared her to fans and significantly younger audiences.

10. Alyson Hannigan

Given how well-liked Alyson Hannigan was in all her roles, it's sad that we aren't seeing more of her lately. Alyson Hannigan charmed viewers and always appeared likable. In her early days, she gave viewers everything from witty humor and endearing character traits to a geeky sensual appeal. So, even though she isn't the hottest star in the game now, she was everywhere at some point, and her fans couldn't get enough of her.

11. Christian Slater

Christian Slater was the rebel heartthrob of many people's youth. He was widely recognized for his edgy and charismatic performances in rebellious films, and the ladies loved him. However, the man who once ignited a fire in many hearts for his bad-boy vibes grew into a genuinely calm, gentle, and level-headed man.

12. Aaliyah

Aaliyah was an absolute powerhouse, a genuine triple threat in the entertainment world. Not only was she an incredibly gifted singer and dancer, but her acting skills were also top-notch. You couldn't escape Aaliyah during the 90s; she was everywhere! Her music dominated the radio waves, her appearances on talk shows were always a delight, and she seamlessly transitioned into the world of movies. It was like there was no challenge too big for her to conquer.

Aaliyah was the definition of determination and talent combined, leaving an unforgettable mark on the industry and the hearts of her fans.

13. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore's journey from a child star to a beloved actress was captivating. It's been around a decade since Drew launched Flower Beauty, and it's already bloomed into a significant success. You can't deny that the story of a troubled child star growing into a successful mogul is genuinely inspiring. But even before she became a huge success, many teens had a crush on her in the 90s.

14. Melissa Joan Hart

Some say Melissa Joan Hart could've been a bigger movie star than she was. They may be right. But Melissa was quite popular, and her performance in the TV series Sabrina the Teenage Witch was outstanding. Many people confess to “growing up” with Melissa, and people love her in almost everything. She portrayed relatable characters, and her comedic talent made her a teen favorite.

15. Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul is an iconic singer, dancer, and choreographer with many hit songs. She enchanted fans around the globe with catchy melodies and mesmerizing dance moves. She planned many dances for herself and mega stars like Janet Jackson. We all know she's beautiful, but good looks aren't the only thing fans love about her.

16. Natalie Imbruglia

Natalie Imbruglia stole our hearts when her hit song, “Torn” came out in 1997. This Australian singer made her debut in a few movies after the 1990s, but we're still singing her music and remembering her all these years later.

17. Rachael Leigh Cook

Known for her roles in She's All That and The Baby-Sitters Club, Rachael Leigh Cook was the dream girl of so many of us growing up. We watched her go from nerdy outcast to beauty queen, and that was probably why some of us fell in love with her back in the late 90s.

18. Keanu Reeves

We all know that Keanu Reeves looks as good as he did back in the 1990s, but back then, he was a young heartthrob who stole our hearts. We saw him in movies like My Own Private Idaho, Speed, and Bram Stoker's Dracula. Now, we still get to watch him in the John Wick movies, which is still a treat for us!

19. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was one of the most loved heartthrobs back in the 1990s. With his sharp cheekbones and stellar acting skills, it's no surprise we all loved him back in the 1990s. Who can forget his work in What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Cry-Baby, and Edward Scissorhands, even nowadays, we still remember the crush we had on him back then.

20. Elizabeth Hurley

You couldn't watch Austin Powers without loving Elizabeth Hurley back in the late 1990s. If you weren't in love with her, you wanted to be her. She was a cool, tough spy who was the only reason Austin Powers survived the 1990s. We still love her, even if she's a Fembot.

