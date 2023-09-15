15 Gripping Psychological Thrillers from the 90s That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

Are you ready to explore some fantastic thriller films from the nineties? We got you covered. After a Redditor asked for classic 90s movies, I jumped in to pull these ten incredible thrillers guaranteed to bend the mind and cause your spine to tingle. Enjoy!

1. The Crush (1993)

The Crush is a psychological thriller and Alicia Silverstone's film debut. She plays an obsessive 14-year-old who sets her eyes on a 28-year-old writer (Cary Elwes) renting her parent's greenhouse. However, he refuses her advances, and she becomes outraged with his rejection and starts attacking his property and loved ones.

2. Kalifornia (1993)

Kalifornia is an American road thriller following a journalist (David Duchovny) and his photographer girlfriend (Michelle Forbes) embarking on a cross-country trip researching infamous serial killings. Ironically, the couple unintendedly carpools with a psychopath (Brad Pitt) and his guileless girlfriend (Juliette Lewis).

3. Misery (1990)

Based on Stephen King's novel, Misery is a psychological thriller following an obsessive and psychotic Annie (Kathy Bates). She rescues her favorite author (James Caan) from an accident in a blizzard and holds him captive in her home. There, she tortures him and forces him to write a new book about her favorite character, Misery.

4. Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Disturbing Behavior is a teen sci-fi psychological horror film following a group of high school misfits (James Marsden, Katie Holmes, and Nick Stahl). They discover the seemingly perfect high school clique, “Blue Ribbon,” is part of an intricate mind control experiment.

5. Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)

Teaching Mrs. Tingle is a teen black comedy and thriller following a trio of seniors in high school who must prove they didn't cheat on their exams to their vindictive history teacher (Helen Mirren). It stars Katie Holmes, Marisa Coughlan, Jeffrey Tambor, and Barry Watson.

6. Fear (1996)

Fear is a psychological thriller following a teenager (Reese Witherspoon) from an affluent family whose life is threatened after getting involved with a dangerously obsessive young man (Mark Wahlberg). After her father attempts to prevent him from seeing her, things turn psychotic quickly.

7. The Game (1997)

The Game is a 90s thriller movie following a wealthy investment banker (Michael Douglas) whose brother (Sean Penn) gives him a mysterious gift voucher for a game offered by a company that promises to change his life. However, participating in the game causes lines to blur, and he soon discovers a giant conspiracy.

8. Cape Fear (1991)

Cape Fear is a psychological thriller following a violent attacker (Robert De Niro), released after fourteen years in prison and his plot for revenge. He blames his former public defender (Nick Nolte) for imprisonment due to unethical defense tactics and evidence suppression. So he inserts himself into his daily life and terrorizes his family (Jessica Lange and Juliette Lewis).

9. 8MM (1999)

8mm is a neo-noir psychological thriller movie following a private investigator (Nicholas Cage) who dives deeply into the world of snuff films after a widow (Myra Carter) hires him. She found a snuff film among her late husband's belongings and needs to know if it's real or not. It stars Joaquin Phoenix, James Gandolfini, and Peter Stormare.

10. Blink (1993)

Blink is a neo-noir thriller following a young musician (Madeleine Stowe) who, after being blind for 20 years, has a new surgery that restores her vision. However, she suffers from vision flashes and believes she witnessed her neighbor's murder. But after contacting the police is uncertain until the killer begins stalking her.

11. Se7en (1995)

Se7en is about two homicide detectives, played by Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, who are trying to find a serial killer who uses the Seven Deadly Sins are justification for the murders. The veteran and rookie detectives need to find the killer before more bodies start to rack up.

12. Copycat (1995)

After years away from her work and a wave of murders that racks the city, Helen Hudson (Sigourney Weaver) is called back to her work in identifying serial killers as she and the police department try to find a copycat killer who is causing havoc.

13. The Crow (1994)

The Crow is a dark movie about an artistic man who is brought back to life by a crow a year after he and his fiancee were murdered. Now back in the world of the living, he's out to avenge their deaths and get even with those who killed them.

15. The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is about a pregnant, widowed wife who loses her husband after he takes his own life after his accused of misconduct by one of his patients. The shock of the loss leads her to lose her child as well, sending her onto a path of revenge. To get even, she poses as the nanny of the woman who accused her husband of misconduct to ruin her life.

