Creeping Through the ’90s: 15 Scary Movies That Defined the Decade

From slasher films to comedy horror, from sci-fi monsters to psychological thrillers, the nineties were a great decade for the horror genre. Here are 15 iconic 90s scary movies that are truly terrifying, whether you're watching for the first time or the tenth!

1. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs stars Anthony Hopkins as the evil Dr. Hannibal Lecter and Jodie Foster as the FBI trainee who enlists his help to catch a serial killer. The character Hannibal Lecter was named “the number one film villain of all time” by The American Film Institute.

2. Misery (1990)

People who enjoy feeling a deep sense of dread will appreciate this classic film based on the Stephen King book of the same name. Starring Kathy Bates and James Caan, Misery tells the gripping story of a “fan” who holds her favorite author hostage in her secluded home until he writes a new novel for her.

3. The Craft (1996)

The Craft is a teen supernatural horror movie that follows a new girl (Robin Tunney) at an insular high school who befriends a trio of outcasts (Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True). At first, dabbling in the witchcraft, she's introduced to is exciting. However, it quickly becomes more than she bargained for when the trio of witches uses magic on her.

4. Tremors (1990)

Tremors is a monster comedy horror following two repairmen (Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward) who grow tired of the small desert town they're in and decide to skip town. However, their plan fails when enormous worm-like monsters begin attacking residents from below the ground. It co-stars Finn Carter, Reba McEntire, and Michael Gross.

5. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Know What You Did Last Summer is a teen slasher based loosely on the urban legend “The Hook.” It follows four friends who hit a fisherman with their car and dump his body in the lake. A year later, a hook-wielding maniac begins taunting them and picking them off, one by one. It stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe.

6. The Faculty (1998)

The Faculty is an often underrated sci-fi horror gem. It follows a group of high schoolers who unearth an alien invasion taking over the school, starting with the Faculty. It has an all-star ensemble cast, including Josh Hartnett, Shawn Hatosy, Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Elijah Wood, and Usher Raymond.

7. Arachnophobia (1990)

Arachnophobia is a horror comedy following a physician (Jeff Daniels) and his family moving from San Francisco to a small Californian community. A deadly species of Venezuelan spider infiltrates the city and sets shop up in the good doctor's barn. It co-stars John Goodman.

8. Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Interview with the Vampire is a gothic horror film following an interview between a centuries-old vampire (Tom Cruise) and the modern-day journalist (Christian Slater) interviewing him. The story chronicles his time, starting with the transformation of another vampire (Brad Pitt). It co-stars Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas, and Stephen Rea.

9. Flatliners (1990)

Flatliners is a psychological horror film following five medical students attempting to discover what lies beyond death. They secretly perform experiments that produce near-death experiences, leading to circumstances outside their control. It stars Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin, and Oliver Platt.

10. Candyman (1992)

Candyman is a gothic supernatural horror film following a graduate student (Virginia Madsen) completing a thesis on urban legends. She explores and falls deeply into the “Candyman” legend. Candyman is the ghost of a man with a hook for a hand who was stung to death by bees. It co-stars Tony Todd and Vanessa E. Williams.

11. Scream (1996)

Wes Craven's Scream is an iconic slasher film and the first in the Scream franchise. It follows high school student Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends being terrorized by a psycho in a Ghostface mask. Scream satirizes slasher genre clichés, making it a unique horror movie at the time. It features a slew of stars including David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, and Drew Barrymore.

12. The Devil's Advocate (1997)

The Devil's Advocate is a supernatural horror film following a young Floridian lawyer (Keanu Reeves) invited to work for a significant New York City firm. It sounds like a dream come true. However, it's not long before frightening dreams plague his wife (Charlize Theron). And he begins to realize the man who owns the law firm (Al Pacino) is not at all who he pretends to be.

13. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

This Tim Burton retelling of Ichabod Crane is much darker than a lot of the versions but a lot of people love seeing Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci in this film. Beware, this film isn't as family-friendly as many believe it might be.

14. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project was one of the most groundbreaking films when it came out, and it led a lot of people to believe it was a true story. The film follows three film students as they film a documentary on a local legend, but the footage shows it might not be a legend.

15. Funny Games (1997)

Funny Games really isn't funny at all, but instead, it's a dark movie about two young men who decide to take a family hostage and play horrible and sadistic “games” to the family.