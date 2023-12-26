Nio’s ET Lineup Is Putting Other EVs on Notice

Chinese automaker Nio made waves this week when they announced that their ET7 electric vehicle (EV) model drove 648 miles on one charge, and their ET9 model, set to arrive in 2025, will rival Mercedes' Maybach for luxury.

The ET7's Long Drive

According to a report from Top Gear, a rotating three-driver team drove the ET7 saloon from Shanghai to Xiamen in less than 15 hours on a single charge. Reportedly, the journey used 97 percent of the ET7's battery capacity. Among the drivers was Nio's chairman and CEO, William Li.

What makes the ET7's run all the more impressive is how it allegedly achieved this performance while operating in cold temperatures (which can significantly reduce an EV's potential driving range). This road trip was reportedly made without battery swapping, meaning that Nio has set an impressive benchmark for their EV battery performance.

According to Top Gear, Li released a statement following this successful test drive on the type of turning point this represents for emerging EV battery technology. “The completion of this range test marks the range of smart EVs going beyond 1,000 kilometers, which will further promote the transformation of the automotive industry from the consumption of gasoline to electricity,” Li noted.

An “all-new Ultra Long Range battery,” a 150kWh unit that boasts as much as 360Wh/kg in cellular energy density, powers the ET7. In other words, the ET7 rides on China's most energy-dense and high-capacity battery.

How the ET9 Will Rival the Maybach

According to a report from Autocar, CEO Li said that the four-wheel drive, dual-motor vehicle will be a technological showpiece for the company's drivetrain and electric platform while raising the bar for space, efficiency, safety, and luxury in EVs. Available in China in 2025, the ET9 will be a large vehicle with a length of 17.38 feet, a width of 6.61 feet, and a height of 5.31 feet. The ET9's ultra-long wheelbase will be 10.66 feet.

Li reportedly said that the ET9 would be a “landjet” while naming luxury vehicles such as the BMW 7-series, Audi A8, Porsche Panamera, and the Mercedes-Maybach S-class as examples of inspiration. The phrase “landjet” was previously used by Audi when they unveiled their own modernistic EV concept in 2020.

The ET9's cabin will sport plenty of luxurious flourishes, like rear seats with 18 different adjustments, including a reclining option to lay them down at 45 degrees. Of course, passengers will be able to make all these adjustments electronically. Additionally, 14.5-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens are on the back of the front seats.

According to Autocar, Li specified that Nio's engineers designed the ET9's elevated rear seats to be “reassuring and calm.” Adding to the ET9's pleasant vibe is the glass roof that runs the length of the vehicle, giving passengers a panoramic view from the backseat.

Sporting a SkyRide suspension setup, the ET9 will allegedly ride better than a Porsche Panamera, with wheel control that will make the ET9 a next-level driving experience. Another technical advancement the ET9 will be riding on is complete by-wire steering and gear shifting to brakes — the ET9 will be entirely electronic.