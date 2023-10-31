Nissan Unleashes All-Electric ‘Hyper Force’ Supercar at Japan Mobility Show

Nissan is making waves with the announcement of their newest, all-electric supercar, which they have named “Hyper Force.” This car is designed to deliver the ultimate driving experience while still prioritizing environmental friendliness and daily-use comfort.

Power and Design

At its core, this car is an all-electric powertrain that has an all-solid-state battery capable of producing up to 1,000 kW of power, bringing rapid acceleration. It also possesses a powerful downforce, thanks to Nissan’s e-4ORCE all-wheel control technology. This makes it the perfect car for circuits and winding roads.

The design seamlessly blends sleek curves with bold geometry, lending to its aerodynamics. It was developed in collaboration with the NISMO racing team and generates substantial downforce.

The Hyper Force also has a two-tiered aerodynamic structure under the front hood that adds downforce and cooling performance to the car. Plus, its newly developed Plasma Actuator maximizes grip and minimizes inner-wheel lift to further enhance performance and agility on the road.

Innovative Augmented Reality

When it’s time to play, the Nissan Hyper Force can turn into an innovative augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) driving experience. You can use a special helmet with blind visors for VR when the vehicle is parked and disappears into the immersive gaming experience.

You can race against the clock and compete against online competitors. And with the AR skeleton visors, you can compete against digital ghosts on real-world tracks.

The Future of Nissan

For now, this car is a concept vehicle, but it marks a shift in the performance car category for Nissan, showing consumers that you can have your power while continuing to cater to environmentally clean transportation.

In addition to the Nissan Hyper Force, the Japan Mobility Show 2023 also features a range of other awesome Nissan vehicles. Nissan showcased their commitment to vehicle intelligence, connectivity and their comprehensive approach to creating an EV ecosystem, contributing to a more sustainable society.