The Nissan Leaf Is Reported To Be Getting a Much-Needed Makeover

The Chill-Out electric vehicle (EV) concept that Nissan unveiled two years ago is reportedly the inspiration for the next iteration of the Japanese automaker’s first mass-market EV. While the Leaf started the last decade as a hot commodity (being the world’s first-ever mass-market EV), its stock has significantly plummeted over the past several years as its competition has increased.

The folks at Nissan have taken the hint that since their all-time best-selling EV has been knocked from that perch several times over (it’s currently the 6th best-selling EV in the United States), it’s time for a reboot, as they say in Hollywood.

Here's What We Know About the Chill-Out EV Concept

The Chill-Out EV concept is a crossover SUV that resembles the Tesla Model Y, though most crossover SUV EVs resemble each other. Considering that the Tesla Model Y is currently the world’s best-selling EV, it’s not surprising that the original best-seller it surpassed is taking a page out of its playbook. Also, crossover SUVs are way more popular in the U.S. than hatchbacks.

Using a CMF-EV platform, the Chill-Out will have an e-4orce system, meaning it will have an all-wheel drive. One aspect that’s likely changed is how much the Chill-Out can rely on autonomous driving. Initially, that was to be the bread and butter of the concept: the vehicle as a relaxing experience. Because why drive it when you can chill out in it?

However, autonomous vehicle tech isn’t up to par for that level of driving, so expect the Chill-Out to come with a steering wheel and other traditional controls.

Automotive News recently reported that Nissan plans to move the next-gen Leaf/Chill-Out production across the pond to England. It’s a move that would render the EV ineligible for the U.S.’s $7,500 federal tax credit. There’s no word yet on whether the automaker will also move the vehicle to other markets.

The Current State of Affairs for the Nissan Leaf

Its sales have consistently been declining over the past few years. In 2021, Nissan sold 14,239 of them. Last year saw that number dwindle to 12,025. That’s a 15.5 percent decline, even though the 2022 Leaf is more than $5,000 cheaper than the 2021 model. The current Leaf is also eligible for the $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit.

The Leaf’s base S model comes with 147 miles of driving range, courtesy of its 40-kWh battery back. However, the S Plus trim model sports 226 miles of driving range from its 62-kWh battery pack while boasting a motor generating 214 horsepower for only $5,000 more than the base model. With its MSRP starting at $27,800, if you factor in the $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit, that’s a little over $20,000 for a 2022 Nissan Leaf. It’s not a bad price when you consider how expensive EVs are.