Is Nissan Releasing an Electric Compact Pickup Truck? Here’s What We Know

Despite the troubling waters surrounding electric vehicles (EVs), Nissan is coming out with an electric pickup truck that is set to revolutionize the compact truck market. Nissan has not officially confirmed this announcement, but industry reports are buzzing with rumors that the company is exploring the possibility of introducing a lightweight electric pickup truck.

If you’ve ever been in the market for a smaller-sized pickup truck, then you know that options are slim. According to Kelley Blue Book, just three years ago, there were no small trucks available on the market.

The Market for Compact Pickups

We had the traditional large trucks a few mid-sized options, and then Ford introduced the Maverick– a compact pickup truck. This truck was wildly popular due to its size and the fact that it was an affordable truck option. It sold consistently for the three years it was in production.

The Maverick was about the size of a midsize car, had four doors, and had a small truck bed, and this is exactly what most people are looking for. Not everyone is trying to tow cattle; most of us just need a little something to help with hauling mulch for the flower bed or to bring home our latest FaceBook Marketplace find.

What To Expect From Nissan

If the Maverick’s success is any indicator of consumer wants, then a new Nissan electric compact pickup truck is just the thing we need. And while Nissan has not officially confirmed this, sources close to the project indicate that something is brewing. Time will show what Nissan is working on and whether this is a concept or a truck that we can soon expect to see on the production belt.

Nissan's Global Product Strategy and Product Planning Boss, Ivan Espinosa, hinted at the company's commitment to investing in the truck segment and eventually electrifying their trucks.

Nissan is not the only automaker with the idea to produce a compact electric pickup. Toyota showed off their small electric pickup concept at the Japan Mobility Show, Chevrolet is working on a rival to Ford’s Maverick, and Ram just introduced its compact pickup for the Brazilian market.