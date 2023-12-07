The 2024 Nissan Z Nismo Is a Pricy Track Toy

There's always a palpable excitement for releasing a new track toy, and the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO is no exception. So, what's the buzz about this one?

It's mixed, to be honest.

While the latest NISMO sports impressive features, the vehicle could be cheaper and is missing an essential driver favorite.

The Good 2024 Nissan Z Nismo Features

The newest NISMO is sleekly designed, with its front fascia stylized like the Fairlady 240ZG's G-Nose. Beneath the NISMO's redefined nose is a revamped grille opening lined with a fine honeycomb mesh that bolsters engine cooling. Imagine the face of a cartoon cat tasting something sour, drawn with the fine lines of a performance car, and you'll get the idea. It's oddly pleasing to look at.

But a track toy is built for going vroom around raceway curves so fast you can't help but grin. In that department, this latest NISMO should plant a wide, goofy grin on any track enthusiast's face. Generating 420 horses and 384 pound-feet of torque, the NISMO's twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 can whip around the track for longer than its predecessors, thanks to an improved oil cooler and revamped grille opening.

The Bad

Unfortunately, the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO doesn't have a manual transmission. (Driving purists everywhere are shaking their heads now.) However, per Car and Driver, the NISMO's nine-speed automatic transmission comes with returned engine management software and NISMO-only clutch packs. Nissan's engineers adding those features created a more explosive launch control start, resulting in downshifting almost twice as quickly.

So, it's alright (but a manual transmission would have been better).

Additionally, this latest iteration of the NISMO includes an improved Sport+ driving mode where the downshifts are so fast drivers can forgo using the paddle shifters. However, the vehicle still has paddle shifters for drivers who enjoy using them.

Other Features

Heavy-duty brake pads are attached to sizable 4-piston calipers, with the back wheels having 13.8-inch rotors while the front wheels sport 15.0-inch rotors. The chassis modifications include additional bracing all over the vehicle, resulting in torsional rigidity that's 2.5 percent greater than the Z Performance model offers. Increasing the NISMO's racetrack agility are bigger dampers, sturdier mounting points, and brushers. A notable change is swapping the Z Performance model's carbon driveshaft for steel.

The NISMO's interior is fashionably red. From the vehicle's digital display graphics to its drive mode selector, Start/Stop button, and faux suede and leather Recaro-style seats, red is the overarching theme of Nissan's high-end tack toy.

Outside of not sporting a manual transmission option, this all sounds swell; however, if the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO has an Achilles' heel, it's its price tag. Starting at over $66,000, it costs more than a BMW M2, though it doesn't have a fraction of that vehicle's luxury while generating less horsepower and torque. Same with the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which has a starting price under $61,000 and generates 80 more horsepower from its monstrous V-8.

Buyers could afford a Porsche 718 Cayman or a Corvette Stingray for just a few dollars more. Sporting no manual option and starting at such a high price point for what it offers, Nissan is effectively forcing performance sports car buyers to search for other options.