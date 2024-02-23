No, Gmail Is Not Shutting Down

Albert Einstein once wrote that you can't trust everything you read on the internet.

We were all reminded of this sage piece of advice from the father of modern physics yesterday when a man named Chris Bakke took to X to declare to the world that he had just accidentally fired the entire Gmail team and that “Gmail is gone.”

Bakke wrote: “I'm the SVP of Product at Google ($28.8M TC). Last night, [Google CEO Sundar Pichai] asked me to ‘fire the entire Gemini team.' I misread his message (insanely bad service at my 7br 11bath cabin in Park City), and I accidentally fired the entire Gmail team. Gmail…Gemini.”

“Anyway, I'm rolling with the decision. Gmail's gone.” He added.

Bakke then shared an apparent screenshot of the email that had apparently been sent to approximately 1.8 billion Gmail users worldwide, which read: “We are reaching out to share an important update about Gmail. After years of connecting millions worldwide, enabling seamless communication, and fostering countless connections, the journey of Gmail is coming to a close. As of August 1, 2024, Gmail will officially be sunsetted, marking the end of its service. This means that as of this date, Gmail will no longer support sending, receiving, or storing emails.”

Is Gmail Shutting Down?

Is Gmail the latest service to be interred in the Google Graveyard? No. Nope, it's not happening, and if you even slightly suspected it was, you, unfortunately, have been the victim of a troll who sold his tech hiring platform Laskie to Elon Musk for an undisclosed amount. Bakke now works at X as a product lead.

In other words, your Gmail account is safe from corporate malfeasance- for now, anyway.