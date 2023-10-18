No Gore, No Problem: 24 Frightening Flicks to Watch

For horror buffs with an aversion to gore, you'll be pleased to find out the quest for spine-tingling thrills doesn't always require buckets of blood. This list of films proves fear can be artfully conveyed without resorting to gratuitous violence. From suspenseful classics to contemporary psychological thrillers, these horror gems offer a chilling experience without unbearably long scenes involving hacking off limbs.

1. The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

Directed by Mark Pellington, this atmospheric thriller is an unsettling exploration of the unexplained. Based on real-life events, the film follows a journalist (Richard Gere) investigating mysterious occurrences in a small West Virginia town. The Mothman Prophecies excels in creating an eerie sense of dread through its psychological tension rather than relying on graphic violence. The ambiguity of the titular creature's existence and the unexplained phenomena make it a perfect choice for those seeking fear through suspense and the unknown.

2. Housebound (2014)

Do you like your horror served up with a healthy dose of dark humor? Then you have to check out this New Zealand horror-comedy, directed by Gerard Johnstone, which offers a unique blend of humor and suspense. A young woman under house arrest realizes that her childhood home may be haunted after being sentenced to stay there with her parents.

Dad doesn't suspect anything supernatural, despite Mom's belief that spirits plague the house. The biggest charm of this movie is how authentically Kiwi it is. There's no Hollywood glitz and glam here, which adds to the authentic, realistic feeling of the film's setting. It achieves so many feats at once, be it black comedy, murder mystery, gripping suspense, or pure horror — a true hidden gem.

3. Signs (2002)

In this gripping tale that seamlessly weaves science fiction with psychological tension, you'll be drawn into the lives of a family headed by a widowed former priest, skillfully portrayed by Mel Gibson. They stumble upon cryptic crop circles on their tranquil farm, but what sets Signs apart is its ability to provoke thought and elicit suspense without resorting to typical horror clichés.

Signs is a captivating narrative that offers much more than your average alien invasion story. Amid the eerie rural setting being plagued by an alien invasion, the story involves otherwordly questions like destiny. As a thoroughly creepy science-fiction tale with a sentimental premise, it delivers suspense, spooks, and heartfelt cries. I still hail it as one of Shyamalan's best.

4. Disturbia (2007)

Directed by D.J. Caruso, Disturbia is a modern reimagining of Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window. It follows a teenager placed under house arrest who begins to suspect that his neighbor is a serial killer. The film builds tension through voyeurism and suspense, offering a thrilling experience without excessive violence.

Disturbia takes you on an electrifying journey that is both riveting and utterly devoid of gratuitous violence, making it a brilliant choice for those who relish the timeless allure of classic suspense set in the heart of the modern world.

5. Split (2016)

M. Night Shyamalan‘s Split explores the chilling story of a man (James McAvoy) with multiple personalities, some of which are deeply sinister. While the film delves into psychological horror, it does so with a focus on character development and tension rather than graphic gore. Split keeps viewers guessing and is perfect for those who appreciate psychological complexity in their horror. The terror lies in the unpredictability of the antagonist's volatile identities, whose philosophy on suffering has troubling implications.

6. Aniara (2018)

Under the creative helm of Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja, Aniara unfolds as a Swedish science fiction spectacle within the confines of a spaceship embarking on a perilous journey to Mars. This film is terrifying due to its exploration of existential dread, psychological horror, and moral dilemmas in a spaceship's confined, isolated setting on a doomed journey to Mars.

It elicits fear through unraveling the human mind, a sense of powerlessness, and the moral ambiguity of the characters' choices, creating a deeply unsettling and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

7. Get Out (2017)

Get Out masterfully redefines horror by proving that fear doesn't require gratuitous gore. Directed by Jordan Peele, this thought-provoking and socially resonant film thrills and chills with its astute exploration of racism and psychological tension, crafting a spine-tingling experience through the absurd conclusions that arise from feelings of racial superiority.

8. M3GAN (2022)

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN is a contemporary psychological horror film that explores the dark potential of technology, particularly artificial intelligence. This chilling story follows a young orphaned girl who falls into the care of her 30-something girl boss aunt, who is more preoccupied with advancing her career than she is with meeting the emotional and developmental needs of a young girl who just lost her parents.

As a talented roboticist, Gemma decides to build her niece a life-like artificially intelligent robot doll who can be her companion and a stand-in guardian who ensures she follows the rules and does what she's supposed to. Seeing the appeal of such a technology is what's truly horrifying. It's easy to see how this technology could be misused or usurp the need for authentic human parenting.

It has disastrous implications for the human race, even in the absence of the doll turning into a murderous hyper-protective caretaker. This movie isn't super scary, but it's disturbing, and incredibly resonant as we start to develop this type of technology, all while being hilarious at the same time.

9. Hush (2016)

Directed by Mike Flanagan, Hush is a home invasion thriller focusing on a deaf author's battle for survival in absolute silence. The film's tension and suspense are masterfully crafted, making it a must-watch for horror enthusiasts who appreciate the fear of the unknown and the vulnerability of the protagonist.

10. Dark Skies (2013)

Dark Skies is a science fiction horror film that artfully combines the mundane suburban life with the terrifying unknown. Directed by Scott Stewart, it tells the story of the Barrett family who, as they experience a series of eerie and unexplainable events, confront the fear of alien abduction and invasion in their ordinary lives.

The film's strength lies in its skillful portrayal of the psychological distress and emotional toll on the characters as they grapple with the uninvited supernatural presence. Dark Skies is a suspenseful and psychologically disturbing experience, perfect for those who prefer horror that relies on the fear of the mysterious rather than graphic violence.

11. Arachnophobia (1990)

Directed by Frank Marshall, Arachnophobia is a horror-comedy that plays on the primal fear of spiders. While it has its moments of suspense, it doesn't rely on graphic violence, making it an ideal option for those who want a lighter, still frightening, horror experience. This a camp horror classic and may not be all that frightening for those of you who aren't afraid of spiders, but for true arachnophobics, it's a nightmare personified.

12. The Invitation (2015)

Directed by Karyn Kusama, The Invitation is a slow-burning psychological thriller that revolves around a mysterious dinner party. The film keeps viewers on edge through its eerie atmosphere and mounting suspense and is much less gory than its 2020 adaptation. As the tension mounts, the film delves into the deepest crevices of paranoia, trust, and the human psyche, ensuring an immersive experience for those who relish narratives teeming with suspense and spine-tingling uncertainty.

13. The Ring (2002)

Directed by Gore Verbinski, The Ring is a supernatural horror film that revolves around a cursed videotape that brings death to anyone who watches it. The film is known for its eerie and unsettling atmosphere, relying more on psychological horror than graphic violence to inspire fear.

The notion that a creepy, decrepit-looking young girl with long black hair covering her face could come crawling out of your TV seven days after receiving a phone call whispering the dreaded phrase “seven days” created paranoia surrounding both phone calls and solitary television consumption in the early 2000s.

Hidden within The Ring's horrifying premise is a biting social commentary on media anxiety. The film explores the idea that constant exposure to disturbing and unsettling images, whether through television or other media, can have a profound and adverse effect on our psyche.

In the movie, the cursed videotape represents the viral and uncontrollable nature of media, where the dissemination of information, both harmful and benign, can quickly spiral out of control. The film also highlights the desensitization that can occur when people are constantly bombarded with disturbing content.

14. The Gift (2015)

Directed by Joel Edgerton, The Gift is a meticulously crafted psychological thriller that delves into the unsettling theme of past wrongdoings coming back to haunt you. With masterful storytelling, Edgerton keeps viewers engaged by gradually revealing character depths and building tension, offering a refreshing departure from gore-focused horror. The film's focus on psychological fear and character development induces feelings of crippling fear without the need for explicit gore.

15. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, this film is a spiritual successor to the 2008 found footage monster film Cloverfield. It focuses on a woman who wakes up in an underground bunker with a stranger who claims the world outside is uninhabitable. The film relies on tension, paranoia, and psychological fear to keep viewers engaged.

What makes this film so suffocating is that the audience is just as much in the dark as to what's truly going on as the protagonist is. While there are kills in this movie, none are particularly graphic. Instead, this is a movie about paranoia, claustrophobia, survival, and unreliable narrators.

16. When a Stranger Calls (1979)

Helmed by director Fred Walton, the 1979 classic thriller When a Stranger Calls offers an iconic portrayal of terror and suspense. The movie's central premise revolves around a babysitter receiving increasingly menacing phone calls that gradually increase in intensity. One of the film's most remarkable aspects is its ability to craft an eerie and unsettling atmosphere from the very start, immersing the audience in a pervasive sense of dread that only intensifies as the story unfolds. It's a masterclass in suspense-building, utilizing psychological fear to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, evoking a visceral sense of anxiety and uncertainty.

17. Halloween (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter, Halloween is a classic slasher film that emphasizes suspense and psychological fear over gore despite being an iconic slasher film. It introduced the iconic character Michael Myers and set the standard for the modern slasher genre. However, the kills throughout the film can hardly be characterized as gory. The first Halloween turned its attention more to the horror flick's atmosphere and fear of the unknown.

18. Misery (1990)

Directed by Rob Reiner, Misery is a psychological horror film based on a Stephen King novel. It tells the story of an author (James Caan) held captive by a deranged fan (Kathy Bates). The film focuses on the author's psychological torment rather than graphic violence. Bates gives a career-defining iconic Oscar-winning performance as a crazed fan who takes her favorite novelist prisoner.

19. Identity (2003)

Identity is a standout horror movie that doesn't rely on gore to terrify. It weaves an intricate narrative around ten strangers with dark secrets, using psychological tension, character-driven storytelling, and a sense of unease to create fear. The film's ability to play with the audience's expectations and its focus on the fear of the unknown makes it a compelling and enduring horror flick.

20. A Quiet Place (2018)

Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place is a post-apocalyptic horror film that follows a family's struggle to survive in a world overrun by deadly creatures. The film's use of silence and tension creates a chilling atmosphere, where the slightest sound can mean instant death.

This film was a captivating experience in the theater, where everyone was dead-silent, sitting on the edge of their seats, watching in horror as characters try to survive in a world where sound is dangerous and one of them is deaf. This film isn't gory, with the exception of one cringe-worthy scene, where the mother accidentally steps on a nail sticking out of the floorboards (and must muster up the courage to bear the pain in silence).

21. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, The Sixth Sense is a supernatural thriller with a focus on the psychological and emotional journey of its characters. It's known for its cleverly constructed plot, strong character development, and memorable twist ending, making it a classic in the thriller and supernatural horror genre.

While The Sixth Sense isn't a jump-scare movie, it has a creepy ambiance created by the knowledge that the young protagonist Cole can see dead people all around him, where others cannot.

22. Creep (2014)

Directed by Patrick Brice, Creep emerges as a found-footage psychological horror film that delves into the unsettling realm of human psychology. The narrative centers around a videographer who accepts a peculiar job: documenting the life of a seemingly ordinary man. Yet, what unfolds is a chilling exploration of the human psyche.

This film is distinguished by its ability to craft a pervasive atmosphere of unease from the outset, immersing viewers in a disconcerting world where appearances can be deceiving. As the tension mounts and the boundaries of reality blur, the film masterfully taps into the primal fears associated with trust, uncertainty, and the unpredictability of human behavior.

23. One Hour Photo (2002)

In Mark Romanek's psychological thriller, we dive into the unsettling world of a photo lab technician. The film meticulously unravels the disturbing obsession of its protagonist. As the story delves deeper into the character's unsettling behavior, it generates fear — not through explicit gore but through the intricacies of a profoundly unsettling psyche.

24. Forgotten (2017)

Forgotten, directed by Hang-jun Zhang, is a South Korean thriller that delves into memory loss and suspense. The plot revolves around a man who discovers unsettling truths when his brother's memory loss begins to reveal dark secrets. The film's psychological twists and turns keep viewers engaged as the mystery unfolds, making it a compelling, thought-provoking thriller.

