No Mugshot or Handcuffs for Trump Despite Facing Felony Charges

According to a report, Donald Trump will be facing 34 felony charges for falsifying business records relating to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress.

The Indictment

The indictment, which remains under seal, accuses Mr. Trump of falsifying business records in connection to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress. While falsification of business records is typically a misdemeanor, the prosecutors have increased the charges to Class E felonies, the lowest level in New York state, because they believe it was intended to conceal another underlying crime. According to reports, the payments were made to prevent Ms. Daniels from revealing an affair she had with Mr. Trump before the 2016 election.

The report suggests that a New York City police report summarizing the charges against Mr. Trump will be entered into the court system, and Mr. Trump will then be brought into the courtroom to be arraigned. The sources also suggest that Mr. Trump will not have to undergo standard procedures, such as taking a mugshot, being handcuffed, or being placed in a jail cell before the arraignment.

Donald Trump arrived in New York City on Monday and is staying overnight at his Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue before his court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement is on high alert, and barricades have been erected around Trump Tower and Manhattan Criminal Court, where Mr. Trump will appear before Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15 pm.

Special Treatment

However, sources informed Yahoo News that the former president would not have to endure standard procedures, such as taking a mugshot, being handcuffed, or being placed in a jail cell before being arraigned in a New York City court. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg reportedly consulted with New York City court officials and the Secret Service and determined that there was no need for Mr. Trump to undergo standard protocols, as he is not considered a risk to court officials, nor is he a flight risk, given that he is under constant protection by federal agents.

In response to the publication of the report, Mr. Trump took to Truth Social, accusing Mr. Bragg of illegally leaking details about the “pathetic” indictment against him.

“Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points and complete information on the pathetic Indictment against me. I know the reporter, and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump-hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!”

