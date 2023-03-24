No, Twitter Did Not Cause The Downfall of Silicon Valley Bank

Despite what the CEO of Citigroup Inc., Jane Fraser, has said in a statement during an interview with Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein, it wasn't just a couple of tweets that caused the bank run that spelled doom for Silicon Valley Bank.

In an interview with Bloomberg Law, Fraser said that the speed of SVB's demise dramatically alters the bank landscape, a complete game changer from what we've seen before. “There were a couple of Tweets, and then this thing went down much faster than has happened in history,” she said, including mobile money apps as part of the problem.

But even though money apps make it easier to move your funds, this hardly seems like the root problem in this bank failure.

Is Twitter To Blame?

However, elsewhere on Twitter, writer Heidi N. Moore noted that according to what she saw, the real culprit was not the social media website. She said, “Tweets did not take SVB down. Peter Thiel specifically instructing founders and VCs to start a bank run caused the bank run.” Moore added, “There's always this weird revisionary history where every crisis becomes about the people who talked about it rather than the people who caused it. Peter Thiel caused it. Specific instructions to hundreds of SVB clients to pull their money out and create a bank run.”

In a later tweet, Moore tweeted screencaps from a story written by Lizette Chapman, a Bloomberg reporter covering tech and venture capital, that said Peter Thiel's Founders Fund had no money in Silicon Valley Bank by the Thursday morning when the bank run started. Ironically, as you have already read, the story of the statement from Fraser first ran on the Bloomberg Law website.

Who Really Started The Bank Run on SVB?

Alex Cohen responded, “Tweets were a lagging indicator. This thing was already in full force by the time it really hit Twitter.” Aylett Colston, an attorney, said, “OMG, I hadn't followed SVB story close enough to know of Peter Thiel's responsibility, BUT OF COURSE Peter Thiel.”

Meanwhile, Daniel M. Gold, editor at the South China Daily News, tweeted, “Siri, show me an example of misdirection.” Moore responded, tweeting that “Citigroup is probably hoping to get that Peter Thiel tech business, so blaming the internet is an easy out.”

When The Trouble Began

Silicon Valley Bank began to show signs of trouble on Wednesday, March 9, 2023, after announcing that it sold securities at a loss and planned to sell two point twenty-five billion in new shares to raise funds which sounded alarm bells at several venture capital funds per a report from CNN. Those venture capital funds began to advise their clients to withdraw their funds from SVB—these calls led to a classic bank run that hardly any bank could withstand. If too many bank depositors withdraw their money simultaneously, it will cause most banks to default.

Founder's Fund Was Out

According to multiple reports, via the anonymous statement from an insider originating from the Bloomberg article said that by Thursday, March 10, Founders Fund had no money in Silicon Valley Bank when the reports of SVB's troubles hit Twitter. Peter Thiel's Founders Fund is a “San Francisco-based venture capital firm investing in companies building revolutionary technologies.”

Founders Fund was one of the venture capital firms that started telling its clients to get their money out of Silicon Valley Bank as soon as possible. It is unknown when FF started withdrawing its money from SVB and when the withdrawals were complete.

Thiel Reportedly Left Fifty Million at SVB

Thiel stated six days later that he had fifty million of his own money left in Silicon Valley Bank as it started to fail even after his venture capital company had stripped all its money from SVB. While it seems he didn't abandon the bank and lost money himself, he only said this after the Federal Reserve guaranteed the deposits on SVB's customers on Sunday, March 12.

Thiel also said this after critics blamed the Founders Fund for kicking off the bank run. According to Forbes, Peter Thiel's net worth is four point two billion dollars.

Who Spread Rumors in The Aftermath?

It is worth noting a tweet thread from Nicole Perlroth, an author and cybersecurity reporter from the New York Times, “Alethea Group: Associates of Peter Thiel [including David Sacks] were at least partially responsible for the initial online panic related to SVB.”

The screencap she posted to give further information said, “Starting on March 10, associates of Thiel's known as “The Paypal Mafia” began encouraging government action while also hyping up threats of further contagion and bank runs. This was primarily driven by David Sacks and Jason Calacanis, including discussion on the All In Pod podcast.”

One person who goes by the handle Davide tweeted what many people might think: “Exactly this. Peter Thiel needs to be prosecuted.”

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.