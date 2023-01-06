Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things Comes Out As Gay “We Know”

Late Thursday afternoon, a star of one of the most well-known television shows in the world came out as gay – and the support has come flooding in.

Noah Schnapp – known to fans as Will Byers in the hit show “Stranger Things” – came out via a selfie TikTok video today, sending social media into a frenzy. Schnapp has been part of the cast of “Stranger Things” since he was 10 years old.

Today marked his 18th birthday, and Schnapp celebrated the occasion by revealing to the world that he is gay. Predictably, fans flooded to social media, causing “Noah Schnapp” to trend worldwide.

Many Twitter users are thrilled not only with the news itself, but the way Schnapp announced it – via TikTok. This particular user calls it “such a gen z thing to do.”

noah schnapp coming out on tiktok using an unserious audio with a funny unironic caption is such a gen z thing to do i love him DEARLY 😭😭 — ☁️ cee ☁️ (@sluttysteddie) January 5, 2023

Although this user doesn't necessarily like or dislike Schnapp, he still expresses happiness over the situation:

i'm pretty neutral on noah schnapp like i don't love him or hate him but i am SO happy that a gay person is playing a canon gay character in one of the biggest tv shows in the world like this a textbook definition of representation of queers in media — BEN! (@sinclairbug) January 5, 2023

Noah Schnapp has won over “Stranger Things” viewers for years with his stellar acting chops, and Twitter user cutesope theorizes that perhaps Schnapp wasn't acting as much as we thought during certain scenes:

noah schnapp being gay makes so much sense because a straight person would never have been able to film this scene as well as he did pic.twitter.com/smDHwpKiVf — Lauren✜⁷ (@cutesope) January 5, 2023

User hellfirelover admits that the way that Schnapp came out is very on-brand for the talented actor.

noah schnapp coming out in a random tiktok saying he’s more like will than he thought is the most noah schnapp thing i’ve ever seen lmao good for him — eddie munson supremacy (@hellfireIover) January 5, 2023

This Twitter user is taken by surprise by the news that Schnapp is gay, noting that it wasn't what she expected so far from the new year:

idk what i expected from 2023 but noah schnapp coming out as gay was not it

pic.twitter.com/V7De68hOLi — haley (@2facedg1rl) January 5, 2023

User seobskz takes a step back to put Schnapp's career in perspective, noting that it took a lot of “courage and vulnerability” to take on his role in “Stranger Things” while dealing his own identity:

knowing that noah schnapp was 10 years old at the start of the stranger things and throughout it was able to not only learn so much about himself and his identity, but incorporate that into such a beautiful character. that takes courage and vulnerability. i’m so happy for him. — myah (@seobskz) January 5, 2023

Queer representation is important for many people, not just for users like cherbearsz who is passing on some heartfelt sentiment:

truly i could not be more happy that noah schnapp plays will byers. having a queer teenager represented and advocated for by a queer actor feels incredible. — cher 🎀⋆｡˚ (@cherbearsz) January 5, 2023

Of course, some people can't help but turn the news into an attempt at comedy, as Twitter user manupz8 attempts to nail the perfect joke:

Pls Noah Schnapp tried to convince yall that he’s str8 by saying his crush is Zendaya, honey thats the gay answer pic.twitter.com/U7W0wLIoHB — 𖤐 (@manupz8) January 5, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.