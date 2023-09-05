12 Non-Animated Movies That Will Get Kids in the Halloween Spirit

Are you searching for some fun Halloween films that aren't animated to watch with younger viewers? You've got company. Recently a Redditor requested, “Hey, I'm looking for some spooky but not too scary movies to watch with my younger siblings. Not Animation, please.” The internet responded to deliver this list of Halloween goodies.

1. Don't Look Under the Bed (1999)

A Disney Channel original, Don't Look Under the Bed follows teenager Frances Bacon McCausland as strange things start happening in her hometown. The ‘Boogeyman' is responsible for these pranks and has been framing Frances for them, so she enlists the help of an imaginary friend to get to the bottom of things.

2. The Goonies (1985)

While not necessarily a traditional “Halloween” movie, the 80s classic Goonies has all the key elements needed to get the kids into the holiday spirit. With pirate treasure, creepy characters, adventures, and friendship, a Goonies viewing is sure to be a highlight of the season.

3. The Little Vampire (2000)

The Little Vampire is a comedy horror film based on the children's book series by German writer Angela Sommer-Bodenburg. It's about a boy trying to save a young vampire and his family from a relentless vampire hunter. The film stars Jonathan Lipnicki, Rollo Weeks, Richard E. Grant, Jim Carter, and Alice Krige.

4. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

The Haunted Mansion is a supernatural horror comedy following a realtor (Eddie Murphy) who becomes trapped in a haunted mansion along with his family. It stars Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker, Marsha Thomason, and Jennifer Tilly. The film is loosely based on the Disney attraction of the same name.'

5. The Witches (1990)

The Witches is a dark fantasy comedy horror based on Roald Dahl's 1983 book. The story was remade in 2020, but the original is the better choice. It follows a young boy and his grandmother battling a group of evil witches masquerading as ordinary women. It stars Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling, Rowan Atkinson, and Jasen Fisher.

6. Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)

The Ernest franchise's fifth film, Ernest Scared Stupid, is a comedy horror and 90s classic. It follows Ernest, who inadvertently unleashes an evil troll upon a small Missouri town on Halloween night. However, he teams up with Old Lady Hackmore (Eartha Kitt) and helps the children fight back.

7. Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown is a Disney Channel Original Movie. It follows Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown), a girl who discovers she's a witch on her 13th birthday. Additionally, she finds a portal that transports her to Halloweentown, where she encounters ghosts, ghouls, witches, and werewolves. She also must face wicked warlocks with evil curses. It stars Debbie Reynolds, Joey Zimmerman, and Judith Hoag.

8. The Addams Family (1991)

The Addams Family is a supernatural black comedy following an eccentric family looking to reconnect with Gomez's (Raul Julia) long-lost brother, brother Fester (Christopher Lloyd). However, Fester is the adopted son of a loan shark husting the Addams for their vast fortune. It stars Anjelica Huston, Christina Ricci, and Jimmy Workman. Addams Family Values (1993) is an example of a sequel surpassing the first and is also tame.

9. The Munsters (2022)

The Munsters is a horror comedy following a 150-year-old lovelorn vampire searching for the man of her nightmares. She finds a 7-foot-tall green experiment, and they engage in a Transylvanian romance. However, her dad has other plans. It stars Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, Daniel Roebuck, Sylvester McCoy, and Richard Brake.

10. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus is a fantasy comedy following a villainous comedic coven of witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy). After being inadvertently resurrected by a teenage virgin (Omri Katz), they wreak havoc in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. It stars Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw. Also, Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) finally came out last year.

11. Goosebumps (2015)

Goosebumps is a horror comedy based on R. L. Stine's children's scary book series. It follows a fictionalized version of Stine (Jack Black) teaming up with his daughter (Odeya Rush) and neighbor (Dylan Minnette). After the monsters from the Goosebumps franchise escape Stine's works, they work together to save their hometown. It stars Amy Ryan, Ryan Lee, and Jillian Bell.

12. High Spirits (1988)

High Spirits is a fantasy comedy and an Irish, British, and American co-production. Set in a remote Irish castle called Dromore Castle, it is a riotous comedy with rich Ireland folklore regarding ghosts and spirits. T castle starts to come to life with the help of its residents. It stars Steve Guttenberg, Daryl Hannah, Beverly D'Angelo, Liam Neeson, and Peter O'Toole.

What do you think? Did Reddit get this list of Halloween movies for a younger audience, right, or is something critical missing?