14 Greatest Non-Disney Animated Movies From The 80s and 90s

Disney is the predominant producer of the most successful and popular animated films. However, plenty of other studios have come out with extremely captivating animated stories. These are the top 12 recommendations from animation lovers.

1 – The Brave Little Toaster (1987)

The Brave Little Toaster is one of those movies where you cry because it's just so cute. These dated appliances come to life and take a journey back home after being left in a cabin in the woods.

2 – All Dog's Go To Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go To Heaven is the original dog-movie tear-jerker. Charlie sneaks back to earth from heaven and ends up befriending an orphan who can speak to animals. Phenomenal.

3 – Anastasia (1997)

Disney now technically owns this film because Disney has acquired 20th Century Fox, but Disney did not initially make it. Produced by Fox Animation Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox, Anastasia is about a young girl named Anya who teams up with two con men to reunite with her long-lost family. She discovers she might be the lost Princess Anastasia of Russia along the way.

4 – An American Tail (1986)

A young mouse named Fievel and his family immigrate to America to escape persecution in Russia, but he becomes separated from them and must journey to find them in the big city. This film is produced by Amblin Entertainment and Sullivan Bluth Studios and distributed by Universal Pictures.

5 – The Pebble and The Penguin (1995)

Produced by Don Bluth Entertainment, The Pebble and the Penguin is an animated musical adventure film about a penguin named Hubie who must brave dangerous obstacles and find a special pebble to win the heart of his lifelong love, Marina before she is forced to marry another penguin.

6 – The Iron Giant (1999)

A young boy befriends a giant robot from outer space, who is pursued by the government and must protect him from harm while teaching him about humanity. The Iron Giant was produced by Warner Bros. Animation and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

7 – Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

Highly regarded by critics and audiences with a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Kiki's Delivery Service follows a young witch named Kiki who must use her magical flying ability to earn a living and make new friends in a new town. It was produced by Studio Ghibli and distributed by Toei Company,

8 – Princess Mononoke (1997)

In a fantastical feudal Japan, a young warrior named Ashitaka becomes embroiled in a conflict between humans and spirits, particularly a wolf goddess named Princess Mononoke. This anime was produced by Studio Ghibli and distributed by Miramax in North America.

9 – All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go to Heaven was produced by Sullivan Bluth Studios and distributed by United Artists. Charlie, a dog who runs a casino with his partner, is murdered and returns from Heaven to seek revenge and redemption while befriending an orphan girl.

10 – Castle in The Sky (1986)

Produced by Studio Ghibli and distributed by Toei Company, a girl named Sheeta, who possesses a magical crystal, must evade pirates and government agents who seek to exploit her power with the help of a young adventurer named Pazu.

11 – Rover Dangerfield (1991)

His wealthy owner pampers a dog named Rover, but after several mishaps, he ends up in Las Vegas, where he becomes a performer. This film was produced by Hyperion Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

12 – Little Nemo Adventures in Slumberland (1989)

This Hemdale Film Corporation production is about a young boy named Nemo who is transported to a magical dream world where he is tasked with saving the land from an evil nightmare king. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed it.

13 – The Nutcracker Prince (1990)

In a retelling of the classic ballet, a young girl named Clara is transported to a magical world where she helps a prince defeat an evil rat king. The Nutcracker Prince was produced by Lacewood Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

14 – Akira (1988)

In a dystopian future in Tokyo, a biker gang member named Kaneda becomes embroiled in a government conspiracy involving psychic powers and a mysterious boy named Akira. It was produced by TMS Entertainment and distributed by Toho.

Source: Reddit.