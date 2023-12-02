Beyond Belief Systems: Non-Religious Experiences That Feel Sacred

Beware of false idols is the warning, but, in the modern day, some things are worshipped as if they are religions. Maybe it’s the latest reality star or a new technology fad. These lifestyles and moral codes can feel like religions, though they're not technically hailed as such.

1. Veganism

This suggestion sparked the most debate. The poster must have felt that some vegans can be a bit “preachy.” That theory will have some support, but one reply states that vegans are relaxed and don’t look to shame meat eaters.

2. Law of Attraction

One commenter looked deeper into the Law of Attraction and was shocked to discover how many of their acquaintances were already using some of its terms and practices. While it will have its supporters, there was a feeling in the discussion that LOA may be a bit “cultish.”

3. Pets

Dogs are mentioned first, but cats appear further down the discussion. We all love our pets, but do we take things too far? One respondent states that if you say you dislike dogs, the owner acts as if you’re a terrible person.

4. College Football

While different sports are suggested, there is a strange aura around college football. One individual claims that fans can be toxic, particularly those who didn’t even attend the college they’re supporting.

5. Golf

From watching sports, we come to the act of playing sports. A reply to this discussion expresses a dislike for golf and how it's treated like a religion. The club captain is in charge and makes the rules, so there is a central figure to worship. Golf widows might also agree that there is a religious feeling among golf’s followers.

6. Theme Parks

A commenter claims that some theological scholars believe Disney and other theme parks serve the same purpose as a religion for some. One response points out that some families make a pilgrimage every year.

7. Multi-Level Marketing

Seeking out disciples and sermons at meetings attended by thousands. MLM has all the elements of a religion, and many forum contributors cite it. One individual likened them to cults, but one respondent did seem tempted by the cookies and cream shakes.

8. Celebrity Culture

While Taylor Swift and K-pop fans are singled out, all celebrity worship was included in this discussion. One respondent felt that a fanbase can set up an idol and treat them as above humanity. In reality, celebrities have human flaws like all of us.

9. Doctor Who

I hadn’t expected to see this and as a fan of the show, I’m starting to question my beliefs. One poster expects a knock on the door with two fans asking if they have a few minutes to spare to discuss our Lord and Saviour, Doctor Who.

10. Coffee Shops

This is cited as a pseudo-religion, but not in the way you might think. A reply claims that coffee drinkers become obsessed with collecting all the different cups, and they freak out whenever their temples are closed.

11. Tea Drinkers

You’re either a tea or coffee person, and devotees of each drink believe that you can’t be both. Tea drinking has an odd batch of followers, and there are some who are convinced that you’re a heretic if you use tea bags rather than loose leaves.

12. Political Parties

It’s been impossible to keep US politics out of the global news headlines since 2016. Politics has always been important, and we all hold different beliefs, but have those beliefs crossed a line? There is a feeling in this discussion that political parties and the individuals at their heads are now treated as Messiah-like figures.

13. Astrology

One counter-argument to this suggestion stated that astrology has its roots in Paganism. It may already be a form of religion, but it still fits this thread. A belief in an unseen entity makes it a valid post. The theory of astrology will test those with logical minds, but I’m an Aries, so I like a challenge.

14. Climate Change

Anyone who wishes to trigger a bitter debate right now should mention climate change before sitting back and watching the sparks fly. That’s precisely what happened on this thread, with many arguing that it’s all authentic. Others suggest it’s like a brainwashing religion for scientists to attract funding for their comfortable academic life.

15. Cryptocurrency

Religion is about faith, and that’s why the new world of cryptocurrency is likened to a religion. One forum member puts it succinctly by stating that stocks and shares involve some form of information, while crypto is like rolling a dice and hoping for the best.

16. Tupperware

The world may have moved on from Tupperware, but one poster recalls their mother being involved in the 1980s. They describe the scene as weird, and we can only imagine what happened at those Tupperware parties!

17. Atheism

The official American Atheists website states this is not a religion or a belief system, but many would disagree. Some celebrity atheists, in particular, delight in telling everyone who believes in a deity that they are wrong. For those who are fervent atheists, there’s an awful lot of preaching involved.

18. YouTubers

While the top YouTube creators cross into the cult of celebrity, our forum feels they deserve a separate reference. One poster insists that, along with Twitch Streamers, we throw money at them as if they are Televangelists.

19. CrossFit

Fitness and lifestyle are broad topics, but CrossFit is under fire on this thread. It’s strange how one branch of fitness seems to have attracted criticism, but many forum contributors are wary of CrossFit devotees.

20. Sobriety

There is absolutely nothing wrong with sobriety: it has so many health benefits, and it can stop us from making bad choices in life. However, some feel that there is a “preachy” element to those who have given up alcohol. They are ideally placed to help, but do they tend to claim that they’re better than others?

21. Essential Oils

This seems harmless, but is there a sinister side to essential oils? It’s mentioned several times on the thread because of its cult following, and some believe in the health elements of oils in the same way that they may worship a faith healer.

22. Apple Products

While each big tech producer will have loyal followers, some forum members feel Apple buyers take things too far. One contributor claims they are evangelical and refuse to accept that other technology may be as good.

23. Homeowners Associations

Some forum members have had some bad experiences with HoAs. One member feels that they continually preach about others doing wrong. They claim it’s a close-knit community, but everybody secretly hates each other.

24. Fad Diets

All fad diets contain the critical elements of religion. They have loyal followers who preach to the non-believers; some even have a divine head who tells us all what to do. Most diets come under the spotlight, but Keto gets many references on this thread.

25. Social Media

I was surprised that this didn’t receive more mentions in the discussion. As someone who once found themselves scrolling mindlessly through posts, I can empathize with those who compare social media to those religions that apply brainwashing.

