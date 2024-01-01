Explore the Wonders of the Northern Italy

When we think of Italy, most of us probably picture the Colosseum or the Amalfi Coast, but what if I told you that this beautiful country has much more to offer? Take a chance at a new location the next time you plan a visit to Italy.

Northern Italy Has Much To Offer

Our focus today is on Northern Italy. It is a place that seems to be straight out of a fairytale. No one likes to travel without a plan, and we are here to help. We have devised a list of the best things to do while visiting the mesmerizing Italian North.

1. Admire the Magnificent Duomo Cathedral, Milan

Milan is a city of fashion. Recognized as the most influential fashion city in Europe, it is packed with stores of big brands in the luxury district known as the Quadrialtero della Moda. The district is made of four streets. The city is absolutely adorable and slightly different from other Italian cities because it follows modern trends more than any other city. There are many things to see in Milan apart from the obvious Duomo Cathedral.

The city center is built around the Duomo, representing a historical city center. Duomo di Milano is an architectural masterpiece built in the fourteenth century and is one of the three biggest Cathedrals in the world. The Duomo is the most famous icon of Gothic architecture and is widely considered a city symbol. Apart from Duomo, we recommend seeing Da Vinci's Last Supper, visiting the Navigli District, and watching soccer at San Siro/Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

2. See the Breathtaking Lake Como

Lake Como, better known as Lago di Como among the Italians, is an idyllic place to see. The beauties of the lake are hardly described in words, but we will give our best shot. We are confident that Lago di Como is one of the most beautiful sights in northern Italy. The lake is widely recognized as a celebrity retreat spot, so along its coast, you will see the most beautiful villas, one of which is owned by no other than George Clooney. This place offers you so much to do apart from its unique nature, which is enough for itself. Taking a boat tour must be on your to-do list. Como is surrounded by surreal-looking towns such as Bellagio and Nesso. While at it, you should try the world-famous Italian cuisine, and the lake's districts are filled with amazing restaurants.

3. Ride the Canals, Venice

A fairytale world of narrow canals and breathtaking cathedrals proved to be an iconic place long ago, with legends like William Shakespeare dedicating one of his novels to the city. Coming to Venice on a boat will and seeing the city from afar will leave you thinking that the whole city is floating on water. You can't describe Venice simply by writing or reading words about it, so we encourage you to visit it while you can. This is due to Venice sinking and rising ocean levels; the experts say it won't be around for much longer.

While we still have it, we suggest several items for your must-do list in Venice. A gondola ride through narrow canals is one of the town's symbols; if you miss out on this one, it will be as if you were not there. Enjoy a romantic ride with a gondolier and take picturesque views like no other. The second thing on a must-do list should be visiting St. Mark's Square, the heart of town.

4. See the Vittoria Lighthouse, Trieste

Vittoria Light, also known as the Victory Lighthouse, is located in a small town on the eastern point of northern Italy. The town in question is Trieste. This beautiful little town is the closest town to the Croatian border. The symbol of the town is the lighthouse. This radiant stone tower is among the tallest in the world, with a height of 223 feet.

This tower represents victory in WWI. The site of the lighthouse is open for tourists two days a week. Coming to the top of the tower requires climbing 285 steps, and it's a bit challenging, which makes this experience much more unique, as you get an incredible sense of accomplishment. The view from the top of the tower is spectacular, so we highly recommend this one.

5. Romeo and Juliet House, Verona

We come back to Shakespeare and his famous play Romeo and Juliet. Verona bears the epithet of a romantic city, as it really is. Walking around the city, you will feel like the light is sparkling and everything around you is reminiscent of a Disney movie. We highly recommend visiting this place if you are on an anniversary or a honeymoon. There is no better place for romantic souls than Verona. You should take a picture on the famous Juliet balcony, write a romantic letter, and stick it on the wall of the house. We also recommend checking out the ancient Roman amphitheater Verona Arena.

6. Take a Photo Next to the Leaning Tower, Pisa

This iconic tower of Pisa is a global landmark. This leaning phenomenon happened during the 12th century due to the tower's weak foundations and the soft soil that couldn't support the tower's weight. The lean makes this 183-foot-tall tower one of a kind. Apart from this phenomenon, the architecture of this tower is beautiful and exciting.

You should also take a walk through town as it represents the authentic atmosphere of a small Italian town with great restaurants and monuments. The tower is located on a soothing green field where you can sit and take a break as you drink your espresso and enjoy a splendid view.

7. See the Villages, Cinque Terre

Cinque Terre is a coastal area comprised of five magnificent villages nestled on the cliffs of the Mediterranian Riviera. Five villages are Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Corniglia, Riomaggiore, and Manarola. This charming and picturesque area offers breathtaking views and insight into Italian traditional coastal life. We assure you that this is one of the most beautiful places to be in Europe.

Taking a boat tour will give you a million-dollar view of the villages. You shouldn't miss out on this hiking tour connecting villages Riomaggiore and Manarola. The delightful colors of Vernazza are not to be missed as climbing the stairs through town and tasting the local seafood.

8. Visit the Fabulous Bergamo

This charming medieval city is located in the Italian Alps, just over 24 miles from Milano. Bergamo is a hidden jewel of northern Italy. Famous for its towers, churches, historical villages, funicular railways, walls, stairs, and much more, Bergamo truly has everything that a medieval city should offer. The city is divided into two parts; Citta Alta, which is a historic part of the town, and the modern part, Citta Bassa, with boulevards, squares, and fashion shops.

Along with visiting the city's museums and exploring the narrow streets of Bergamo, you won't regret hiking in the city's surrounding area. This surrounding area is known for its tasty domestic wine, so if you are a wine lover, this is a place you should visit.

9. Portofino

A fishing village with breathtaking views and picturesque colorful buildings is a stop you must take on your voyage. Here, you can take a walk through Portofino Harbour and admire luxury yachts docked in it. Apart from that, Portofino has some history to offer as well. Visiting the historic Castello Brown should be on your list, too, as it contains beautiful gardens you shouldn't miss out on.

10. Travel Back in Time to Florence

The birthplace of the Italian Renaissance, Florence, once one of Europe's wealthiest places. Arguably one of the most beautiful Italian cities and one of the most unique ones. Taking a stroll through the city, you'll feel that you are walking through a museum. Coming across Duomo di Firenze, a famous gothic building from the 13th century with incredible mosaics and frescoes, and Piazza Della Signora, you will feel that someone put you in history books.

Visiting Accademia Gallery, the home of Michelangelo's statue of David, but also loads of different artwork by Michelangelo, Leonardo, and many more Italian artists is a thing that should be on your must-do list. Apart from that, you shouldn't miss out on one of the most famous landmarks of Florence and Italy in general, the famous Ponte Vecchio, the medieval stone bridge across the Arno River. Boboli Gardens and Palazzo Pitti confirm just how much variety you can see here as it fully matches expectations.

11. Blend in With High Class in Turin

The country's most important business and cultural center is slightly different compared to the others but in a positive way. The capital of northern Italy is the country's wealthiest and most organized city. It offers a feeling of a modern European city and a strong historical background. Like the rest of Italy, Turin is filled with beautiful squares like Piazza San Carlo, cathedrals like Cattedrale di San Giovanni Battista, churches, and museums. This former capital of Italy is associated with the Italian royal family.

Apart from that, there is one thing this city is also recognized for, and that is the car industry. We highly recommend you check out “Museo Dell Automobili.” Here, you will see a collection of over 200 cars from 80 different brands, from modern-day cars to steam cars. It's a very rare collection of vehicles you won't see in many places.