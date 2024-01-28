Nostalgic 90s Video Games That Need a Sequel or Remake

The 1990s offered one of the most influential and monumental periods for video games. The onset of the gorgeous 16-bit consoles like the SNES happened then, alongside the advent of 3D graphics with the Nintendo 64 and PlayStation.

These nostalgic 90s video games often feel forgotten or left behind in that decade. They offered extraordinary gameplay, characters, story, visuals, and more at the time but have no continuation these days. These nostalgic 90s video games need a remake, remaster, or even a sequel at some point soon.

1. Chrono Trigger

Many often regard Chrono Trigger as one of the greatest turn-based role-playing games ever. That said, it has the original game on the SNES and PlayStation in the 1990s and a subsequent release on the DS in the 2000s. The DS version remains challenging to obtain and lacks the sharp visuals a modern remake or remaster has, which needs to happen.

2. Diddy Kong Racing

The overshadowed cousin to Mario Kart 64 brought arcade racing to the Nintendo 64 with a different approach than Mario. The 1997 game has a fascinating story mode and three different vehicles for every playable character. It felt ahead of its time, and fans need a remake at some point.

3. Parasite Eve

Squaresoft often focused on fantasy games and RPGs during the 1990s, but this turn-based experience focused on modern-day New York City as an outbreak of monsters ensued. The setting felt so different then, and a modern, from-the-ground-up remake is necessary.

4. Tenchu: Stealth Assassins

Tenchu came out in 1998 and felt so far ahead of its time. The stealth action game gave players vast maps to complete their assassination targets. Players chose whatever equipment they wanted and completed the mission using their preferred method. It felt like the progenitor to popular series like Assassin’s Creed, so a remake has a high chance of success today.

5. Illusion of Gaia

This action RPG from Square eschews the usual experience and leveling system in favor of a fascinating jewel-based stat upgrade system. The beautiful setting takes players to different areas, such as ancient civilizations or the Nazca lines. A faithful 2D remake in the style of games like Octopath Traveler sounds excellent.

6. Meridian 59

Many players may not know about the first-ever 3D MMORPG. This game was released for PC in 1996 and made waves for its groundbreaking mechanics like player customization, guilds, player-versus-player combat, and more. It still runs today but with almost the same outdated graphics from 1996. It needs either a true sequel or a remake at some point.

7. Yoshi’s Island

Yoshi’s Island took players back to a time before Mario’s escapades throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. Players take on the role of Yoshi and protect baby Mario while coughing up eggs to battle enemies. The gorgeous game has an ill-fated sequel on the Nintendo 3DS, but it didn’t do the game justice. Instead, fans deserve a complete remake or better sequel from Nintendo.

8. Vagrant Story

This often-forgotten and underrated RPG offered some of the most stylized and unique visuals on the PlayStation. The mix of watercolor-like characters and 3D polygons made for a beautiful dungeon-crawling experience. It takes place in the same universe as Final Fantasy XII, so a remake makes sense.

9. Blast Corps

Rare has a lot of games from the 1990s available on modern systems, such as Jet Force Gemini and even Goldeneye 007. But Blast Corps stands out as one of the few exceptions. This needs to change, as the vehicle destruction game and its 57 levels felt fantastic on the N64.

10. Dino Crisis

Most players know and perhaps even love the Resident Evil series from Capcom. But another dinosaur-focused spooky survival experience cropped up at the same as the onset of that series. Dino Crisis has some wonky elements and polygonal graphics, so a possible remake allows it to compete with Resident Evil.

11. Astal

This Sega Saturn side-scrolling platform game feels like the long-lost sibling to more popular series like Nights into Dreams and Sonic. Players control a character throughout gorgeous 2D levels as they bash and jump through them. It even has a surprising and welcoming two-player co-op. A sequel gives it the second chance it deserves.

12. Road Rash

EA created one of the most beloved racing games of the 1990s with Road Rash. This vehicular combat series sees players battle and compete on motorcycles to reach the end. It offered some groundbreaking features for the genre at its release, such as bike customization. It has a substantial opportunity for a comeback with other racing series like Need for Speed petering out.

13. Blasto

This underrated 3D action platforming game for the PlayStation has players blasting and exploring various sci-fi levels in the galaxy. It has a goofy and entertaining storyline with some fun characters. Despite coming from Sony itself, it has no official remaster at this time on PS4 or PS5.

14. Zombies Ate My Neighbors

This classic zombie game has a lighthearted and colorful nature, which feels great for the genre. Players take on the role of teens fighting back against the undead to save the neighborhood. It deserves a modern sequel with the power and budget to bring its goofy world to life.

15. Earthworm Jim

This bizarre action platformer has players take on the role of a humanoid-like worm who runs and guns his way through clever and gorgeous 2D levels. It has some mediocre sequels and even received a remaster in 2010. However, that game no longer exists, and players have no access to it. A re-remake feels necessary at this point.

16. Unreal

It all started here with the game that shares a name with the popular Unreal Engine used to make games today. While many know later games like Unreal Tournament, some may not know about this initial title. It features a hefty single-player campaign focusing on a prisoner who crash lands on a planet and battles for survival with state-of-the-art FPS visuals and weapons. A remake feels like an easy win for Epic Games.

17. Ape Escape

This simplistic but engaging action game sees players trying to capture various escaped apes, as the name implies. The gadgets and features players have at their disposal make the experience quite deep. The dormant PlayStation franchise needs a new sequel on the current PS5.

18. Ultima VII: The Black Gate

This seventh game in the fantasy RPG series influenced the future of computer RPGs. Games like Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter Nights, and even Fallout owe their success to this monumental title. The current success of those series makes this the prime time for a remake or reboot of this franchise.

19. Lemmings

This 2D game has a deceptive premise at first glance. Players guide a group of these humanoid animals through levels to help them survive and escape. But players have many skills and challenges along the way, testing their minds and prowess. It has the potential for a remake or sequel.

20. BioForge

This PC title from 1995 attempted something new for 90s video games by creating an interactive video game movie. It stunned players with its clean visuals at the time, but they look pretty awful now. It also has shallow gameplay in hindsight. BioForge has the potential for a full-on remake or even a long-awaited sequel.

21. Bust a Groove

This musical rhythm game on the original PlayStation brought forward-thinking mechanics to the early genre. Players mash buttons at the right time to execute dance moves on-screen. However, elements like sabotaging opponents and advanced controls set it apart. The series didn’t last long and deserves a sequel today.

22. Populous: The Beginning

This series invented the “god game” genre, where players take on the role of a force leading a group of people and their civilization. This third game in the series came out in 1998 and featured 25 beautiful missions with tactical and rich gameplay. The dead series deserves a reboot or remake today.

23. ChuChu Rocket

This influential title from Sega had a single entry despite its immense success. The early Dreamcast game sees players guide rats through difficult and complex levels to escape cats and obstacles. Its plethora of single-player and multiplayer modes broke new ground. The smaller scale of the title feels ripe for a potential comeback.

24. Runabout (Felony 11-79)

Runabout, also known as Felony 11-79, came out for the original PlayStation in 1997. It offered detailed 3D graphics in an open-world car simulation setting, predating titles like Need for Speed Underground 2.

Its intense customization capabilities – like toying with cars’ suspension, steering, acceleration, and more – felt incredible. Its emphasis on destruction elements makes it a solid candidate for a remake or sequel.