20 Predictions for Things We’ll Look Back on with Nostalgia in 50 Years

We take many aspects of modern life for granted in this digital age, but some elements will soon pass into history. What will we be nostalgic for in fifty years? Here are just some of the things we think we might miss in the future.

1. Stable Weather

While we're already seeing some changes in our weather now, we expect in 50 years, it might be even worse. Who knows if there will still be four seasons?

2. Driving

Driverless cars might dominate the roads and we will miss getting behind the wheel. There's already a boom of driverless cars in San Francisco!

3. The Sound of Cars

It's not just the drivers that our forum would miss. With so many hybrid and electric vehicles on the road, the lack of noise might be weird one day.

4. Staying off Grid

Some people feel we would all miss a time when we were uncontactable. The ability to go “off the grid” just isn't an option for most of us, even now. Of course, there is a certain irony about bemoaning this fact on an online platform.

5. Clean Water

It's not the most comforting thought, but this is a big worry for a lot of people down the line.

6. Having Relationships With Someone Who Isn't a Robot

While people may joke about it, it's something to think about. Will relations with real people start to die out? The movie Her is a great example of this happening!

7. Handwritten Notes

Many are already nostalgic for this. Remember how excited you were to get a thank you note or maybe even a love letter? Those days are rapidly dying out.

8. Real Movies

The future of film production was heavily under the spotlight. There is a possibility that the majority of future movies will be made entirely from computer graphics. There's also the fear that AI will take over our movies as well!

9. Smartphones

Do you think we'll be nostalgic for smartphones in the future? With products like Google Glass or cyber chips, they could both be tangible replacements, but maybe they would make life easier like our phones do nowadays.

10. Eating Meat

The financial cost of animal farming and the knock-on effect on the environment are in the headlines. Some people feel that we would all be eating lab-grown meat in the future and that we would miss the real thing.

11. Physical Books

There was a feeling among people that digital books would wipe out the real thing in fifty years. Some people think our eyesight would be so bad after spending days in front of a screen that we wouldn't be able to read anything at all.

12. Human Creativity

Many people are concerned about the rise of AI. With software now able to create art and literature, would there be any need for writers, painters, and poets in future years? It's a somber thought, and we could be nostalgic for that human touch.

13. Cash

We're already becoming a cashless society, and some people would miss holding notes and coins in their hands.

14. Nostalgia

Could nostalgia become a thing of the past? Some respondents felt so, but it's a riddle to suggest you could be nostalgic for nostalgia.

15. The Usual Stuff

Fifty years from now, we'll still be nostalgic about the simple things. As we grow older, it all seems we always think back to “simpler times” and miss the ways of our childhoods and the idyllic times. Maybe it's just our memories playing tricks on us.

16. Privacy

In today's world, privacy is getting harder and harder for us to have. This is especially true for children who have their entire lives put online from the day they're born. In the future, there will probably be even less privacy than what we have now.

17. Seeing Animals in the Wild

There might be a time in the future when we don't see wild animals as often as we do now. We might only get to see a wild animal here and there, and we might have to go to zoos to see any at all.

18. Keys

We now have push-to-start cars and houses with keypads to get in, and in the future, we'll be seeing physical keys less and less.

19. Taxis

Riding-sharing apps have already put pressure on taxis in major cities, and one day, we might not have any at all. We'll be telling our kids when yellow cars flooded the streets of cities.

20. Having Textbooks

We all remember dragging around physical textbooks when we were younger, but in the future, textbooks might be a thing of the past. Technology will keep improving and we don't have people with physical books anymore.

Source: Reddit