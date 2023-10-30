From Past to Present: 14 Nostalgic Technologies We Can’t Do Without

Still using technology that's referred to as old? You're not alone.

Members of a popular online forum recently discussed the “outdated” technology they still love to use. Here are some of their top responses.

1. Wired Headphones

Wired headphones are great for those looking for an alternative to earbuds. Some people even struggle with having them stay in their ears. Plus, they need to charge, making them inconvenient for people who travel.

2. Pencil and Paper

There's something super satisfying about how a pencil sounds on paper. It's generally easier to leave notes this way than doing it on a laptop.

3. Physical Menus

It's become commonplace for restaurants to offer QR codes instead of a physical menu. This tends to aggravate hungry customers.

4. CD and Cassette Player

Using a boombox to listen to CDs and cassettes of your favorite bands from the 1980s is a vibe many music fans still enjoy.

5. Automobiles

There's a saying: they don't make them like they used to. There's something reliable about beloved cars like a Ford Ranger or a Chevy Truck.

6. Film Cameras

Using physical film for a camera has been in style. There's enjoyment from those in the industry to develop their own movie in a dark room.

7. Paper Books

Paper books; There's something satisfying about the concreteness of a physical book. Plus, it's hard to pay attention to reading digital novels on your device of choice.

8. A Clothesline

Some people don't have access to dryer units, so they stick with this tried and true method.

9. Manual Transmissions

Several people agreed they knew how to drive manual transmissions but did not miss them. They're also still standard in other parts of the world, too.

10. VCRs

While it's great watching movies digitally, there's something about opening up a VCR and watching it the old-fashioned way.

11. A Wired Mouse

Wireless mice used to be all the rage, but believe it or not, a wired mouse is the preferred option by many.

A wireless signal can't disconnect when it's hardwired in!

12. Landline Telephones

While nearly everyone has a phone in their pocket, some people still enjoy the convenience of a landline phone.

13. Fountain Pens

All kinds of pens are available today, but some people view fountain pens as a status symbol.

14. Record Players

While technology has moved passed vinyl long ago, the format is making a comeback. You can find record players in the homes of older people as well as younger millennials and Gen Z.

Source: (Reddit).