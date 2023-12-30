Nostradamus Made Some Chilling Predictions for 2024

Nostradamus was an infamous French astrologer renowned for his doom-mongering predictions for the human race. Making his name in the 16th century, the Frenchman wrote a renowned 1555 book, Les Propheties, a tome full of other predictions many argue came true in past years.

How Right He Was

According to IFLScience, the mystic has already been right on several fronts, most notably, his Great Fire of London forecast, in which he claimed London would experience a disaster that would “burnt [sic] through lightning of twenty threes the six.” We all know the devastating blaze destroyed England's capital in 1666, though his “twenty threes the six” could refer to a Biblical Devil reference.

Nostradamus's writings may show what we can expect in 2024. Some followers of his writings believe he predicted the rise of Hitler, the J.F.K. assassination, the 9/11 attacks, and the 2020 COVID pandemic. However, not all predictions have come true, none more so than every doommonger's favorite 1999 apocalypse scenario.

A New Pope?

We have had dozens of new popes since 1555, but it's almost 2024, and what would a 2024 preview be without some Nostradamus doom? In his book, he writes, “Through the death of a very old Pontiff, a Roman of good age will be elected; of him, it will be said that he weakens his see, but long will he sit and in biting activity.”

Pope Francis recently had several health scares, forcing him to miss the 2023 U.N. Climate Conference. With the Pope in his 87th year, this one may sadly happen.

King Harry

One of the forecasts involves exiled regent Prince Harry of California. However, the copper-topped royal may need to improve his regal skills. One of Nostradamus's passages refers to a “King of the Isles” being driven out by force, and in his place, a new king will “appease the earth.”

Could it be that Charles III and his firstborn William face dangerous enemies and usher the “Spare” royal Harry to the throne? The parallels between Meghan Markle and Lady Macbeth notwithstanding, this one may leave the British king sleeping with one eye open.

Red Alert

Moreover, the next prediction may make uncomfortable reading for Taiwan, with another passage detailing how a “Red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread.”

It is easy to draw parallels with China's ongoing brinkmanship over the breakaway nation. However, one could argue he already has this one covered – the South China Sea maritime disputes continue to create friction in that region.

Climate Disaster

Anyone could predict a climate disaster in the future – they are almost guaranteed to happen if history teaches us correctly. “The dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen,” writes the doomed prophet in his chronicles.

To be fair, this one may have already happened, too. There have been countless natural disasters since 1555, including droughts and famines.

However, those who can't ignore the doomsayers may rest assured that some of Nostradamus's 2023 predictions didn't happen.

This year, we were supposed to see a new world war and a new Antichrist, both of which never happened.