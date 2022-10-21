Lack of Exercise Will Cost $27 Billion Globally by 2030 Says WHO

A recent report has revealed that governments worldwide are at risk of incurring more than $27 billion annually due to citizens not getting enough exercise.

Not Exercising Is Expensive

The WHO provided data that reveals cases of dementia, diabetes, and high blood pressure are predicted to increase drastically by 2030. The data also showed that regular exercise reduces health risks by almost 30%.

The WHO is encouraging governments to urge their citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles to combat lifestyle-related diseases. Around 7-8% of cardiovascular diseases, dementia, and depression can be combated with regular exercise.

Healthcare costs have also been steadily increasing as a result of the pandemic, and this upward trend is expected to continue.

“There are few areas in public health where evidence on required action is so convincing, cost-effective and practical,” stated the WHO global report. “A consequence of this ‘inaction’ is that already stretched health systems are burdened with preventable disease today and even more so in the future, and communities fail to benefit from the wider social, environmental, and economic benefits associated with more people being more active,” it added.

Increasing Public Awareness

Even though the benefits of physical activity are seemingly obvious, the WHO has never explicitly reached out to governments to implore them to encourage citizens to change their lifestyles. The situation is direst in low-income nations with low standards of living and inadequate healthcare.

The WHO discovered that less than 50% of the 194 countries covered in the report have a clear national policy with regard to healthy living, and such policies are not always fully operational.

According to the WHO, type 2 diabetes, stroke, dementia, depression, and some cancers will account for 499,208 million new cases of preventable, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions.

More than 40% of these cases will pop up in lower-middle-income nations such as Bangladesh, Kenya, and India. The report, released on Tuesday, also states that 43% of the new cases would result from depression and another 50% from hypertension (high blood pressure).

“We need more countries to scale up implementation of policies to support people to be more active through walking, cycling, sport and other physical activity. The benefits are huge, not only for the physical and mental health of individuals. But also for societies, environments, and economies,” stated Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of WHO.

How Much Is Recommended

The WHO recommends certain amounts of exercise for people of different ages.

Infants should be physically active several times a day in a variety of different ways. Interactive floor-based play is one of the best types of exercise for infants.

Children 1-2 years of age should spend at least 180 minutes doing various types of physical activity.

Children 3-4 years of age should also be spending at least 180 minutes doing various types of physical activity, with at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity activity.

Children aged 5-17 years should do an average of 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity exercise.

Adults 18-64 years of age should do 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity.

Adults 65+ should do the same as the previous group but add varied multicomponent activity that emphasizes functional balance and strength training at moderate or greater intensity.

