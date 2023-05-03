12 Not So Scary Films That Still Frighten With the Best of Them

There are tense, tasteful thrillers (dare we even say horror flicks?), and then there are psyche-scarring gore fests. Most fans want the former but too often face the latter when they stream a scary movie they've never seen before.

These well-done movies will raise your heart rate without robbing you of two weeks of restful sleep.

1. The Faculty

It's tough to tell whether The Faculty is scary or fun, which is why it dons the number one spot. How can you take a cast of Christopher McDonald, Salma Hayek, Usher, Josh Hartnett, and Jordana Brewster too seriously?

The Faculty maintains plenty of space between you and the movie, allowing you some cheap thrills without taking you too far out of your reality.

2. The Fog

Let's take it back to 1980 when John Carpenter directed a movie about fog enshrouding a small town one century after a nearby shipwreck. Since its release, The Fog has remained in the pantheon of timeless, not-too-scary thrillers.

Plus, you won't even have to cover your eyes. You can't see through the fog anyway.

3. Thir13een Ghosts

Director Steve Beck's “horror” movies don't take themselves too seriously. You'll lurch out of your seat no less than seven times per film, but you won't have to put Softsoap in your eyes after the credits roll.

With a cast that includes Tony Shalhoub and Matthew Lillard, Thir13een Ghosts is a balanced blend of lightheartedness and scares.

4. It Follows

If you want a movie that's not an over-the-top, B-grade horror flick but still want to feel periodically scared, it follows that It Follows is the right choice for you.

It's about a supernatural force that follows a young woman after a casual intimate encounter. You may even be scared enough to cancel that pending Tinder date.

5. The Thing

Look through John Carpenter's catalog when you want a horror movie with depth, atmosphere, and no gratuitous violence. There's a reason why The Thing transcended its genre to become a widely loved movie.

It's one of those rare horror movies where you won't ever utter to yourself, “This is too much.” If only Saw could make the same claim.

6. The Mummy Returns

Ultimately an action flick, The Mummy Returns (and its predecessor, The Mummy) still has plenty of moments to make you pray to whatever Egyptian deity you call yours (Horace? Osiris?).

If you're having trouble shaking the mummy scenes from your mind, remember that The Mummy Returns is not a true story.

7. The Others

With The Others, you won't even see the entities that are scaring you. So how could you be scared of them? We're not sure how it works, but The Others works. Plus, it tastefully toes the line between scary and frightening.

8. The ‘Burbs

If The ‘Burbs' storyline about a potential cult taking over a suburban neighborhood starts to scare you too much, don't worry. Tom Hanks will be right there the whole time to keep you calm.

9. Ghost Ship

One fan of Ghost Ship noted that the movie “was campy in a way that made all the scary parts easy to guess/anticipate but the story and its twists were still surprising.” They ain't afraid of no ghosts!

10. Sleepy Hollow

Horror fans have come to appreciate Tim Burton's take on Ichabod Crane more and more as time has passed. Like most Burton creations, Sleepy Hollow has plenty to unsettle you but not enough to interrupt your Circadian rhythms.

Let's just say you won't lose your head watching Sleepy Hollow.

11. Arachnophobia

Arachnophobia is one of those “pets gone wild” movies that shouldn't be enough to scare the daylights out of most viewers. There's one caveat: If you have actual Arachnophobia, consider letting the cobwebs continue to build on this DVD.

12. Disturbia

When Shia LaBeouf was still a relatively unproven, seemingly untroubled young actor, Disturbia showed a generation of young people what a thriller-horror flick was. With solid acting, a slow-burn format, and a rewarding ending, Disturbia won't Disturb-ya.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.