It’s Not the Great Resignation, It’s the Great Upgrade — And How You Can Be a Part of It in 2022

By now, you’re probably well aware of the widespread Great Resignation. Chances are you’ve been affected by it at work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a staggering 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November 2021. But it’s not just limited to workers leaving their jobs — they’re looking for an upgrade, a better job.

Want to tap into this trend — or rather, opportunity? Here are three approaches.

1. Focus on transferable skills.

If you’re looking toward entering a new industry or considering a shift in the nature of your work, you don’t necessarily have to start from square one. Many of the skills you have could be readily transferable. So, rather than trying to make yourself fit into a new job, why not make that job fit YOU?

Transferable skills aren’t just limited to soft skills, although many of those, such as problem-solving, communication, and critical thinking, certainly fall into this category. There are also technical skills that surely overlap among industries and roles. Even the remote work competencies you have likely developed since the beginning of the pandemic or before will give you a boost.

It’s how you present them that will matter and set you apart. Make sure you highlight them on your resume and cover letter, giving clear examples of how you’ve used these skills and why and how they can transfer to a different job.

2. Don’t sell yourself short.

If there were any time to be picky, it’s now. You shouldn’t have to settle for a job that seems okay when you can more than likely find something that’s close to perfect. It’s a job seeker’s market at the moment, which puts you in an excellent place to find a role that’s truly ideal for you, your interests, and your skillset.

3. Create the job you want.

Just because everyone seems to be leaving doesn’t mean you have to, too. Perhaps you truly love your current employer and have no desire to head elsewhere. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for the role you have now or even what’s readily available on paper.

During the Great Resignation, you’re in an optimal position to negotiate with your current employer. If, for example, you’d like to take on new responsibilities, let them know. You’re also primed to achieve a higher salary and/or title change. The point is that if you prove your value to your current employer, they won’t want to lose you — and they will more than likely want to do what you ask of them.

If you want to move on up, now is the time. There are many ways to take advantage of the Great Upgrade and find meaningful work, whether you want to move up at your current employer or seek out new challenges and opportunities.

