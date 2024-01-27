To Boldly Go: 15 Notable People Whose Remains Are ‘Buried’ in Space

Burials in space have become more frequent with the rise of private space funeral companies like Celestis and Elysium. These days, you can pay for a rocket to blast a portion of your loved one’s ashes off Earth, where they’ll drift around the planet or deep into the solar system.

Anyone buried in space will be in good company. Many famous actors, artists, scientists, and cultural figures have also had their ashes sent to space over the past few decades. Most recently, several Star Trek producers and cast members made their final journey to the frontier on a January 2024 Celestis flight called Enterprise.

1. Gene Roddenberry 

Star Trek‘s creator was the first person to have their cremated remains sent to space. In 1992, NASA astronaut James Weatherbee brought a container of Roddenberry’s ashes to the Space Station before returning them to Earth. But some of his remains later returned in 1997 aboard the inaugural Celestis Founders Flight, which flew in orbit around Earth until 2002. Then, his remains hitched a ride to space again on the Enterprise flight. Hopefully, he’ll rest easy this time.

2. Majel Barrett-Roddenberry

“Til death do us part” doesn’t apply to Gene Roddenberry and his wife, Majel. The actress, best known for playing various roles in Star Trek, will spend eternity with her husband as they sail through deep space. At the Enterprise launch, the pair’s remains took flight on a rocket named Vulcan.

3. James Doohan

Another Star Trek actor was on board Enterprise this year. James Doohan, who played Montgomery “Scotty” Scott, will also float far away from Earth alongside his fellow cast and crew. Maybe one day, the entire Star Trek team will be reunited out there.

4. Nichelle Nichols 

We’re certainly getting closer to an original Star Trek cast reunion: actress Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, is out in space, too. Her remains took flight on Enterprise this year and will travel hundreds of millions of miles away from Earth. 

5. Clyde Tombaugh

Astronomer Clyde Tombaugh is best known for discovering Pluto. And in 2006, about a decade after Tombaugh’s death, NASA sent his remains to Pluto. The New Horizons spacecraft, carrying a container of the astronomer’s ashes, passed by the chilly dwarf planet in 2015. Today, it continues to make its way through the far reaches of the solar system.

6. Eugene Shoemaker

It’s fitting that geologist Eugene Shoemaker was the first person buried on the moon. After all, his work studying the lunar surface from afar helped land astronauts during several Apollo missions. He also helped train Apollo astronauts and wished to go to the moon while alive, as is written in his obituary

7. Beauford Franklin

What’s the point of starting a space burial company if you aren’t going to be buried in space yourself? Franklin was one of the original people behind Celestis. His remains blasted off to space on the company’s first memorial flight. 

8. Mareta West

At a time when female scientists were few and far between, West forged a path for herself to become a geologist at NASA. In the 1960s, she helped the Apollo 11 team locate a safe landing site on the lunar surface. Her remains were destined to fall on the lunar surface this year. However, technical issues during the January Celestis flight mean the company abandoned this mission for now.

9. Gerard K. O’Neill

Physicist O’Neill was a leading voice in the 1970s for space colonization and envisioned a future where humans would live on and around the moon. He may have never gotten to live off-Earth, but his remains did take a few spins around the planet on an orbital flight in 1997.

10. Timothy Leary

A significant figure in 1960s counterculture, Leary is remembered for his activism and research on psychedelic drugs. His remains orbited around Earth during the first Celestis flight. 

11. L. Gordon Cooper, Jr.

In 1963, astronaut Cooper became the first person to spend more than a day in space and the first to sleep in space. He orbited Earth on NASA’s Mercury-Atlas 9 mission before landing safely back on the ground. After his death, Cooper orbited Earth several more times on two successful Celestis flights.

12. Randy VanWarmer 

Singer-songwriter VanWarmer was best known for his 1979 hit “Just When I Needed You Most.” He also penned songs recorded by Dolly Parton, Conway Twitty, Chet Atkins, and more. Space was a recurrent theme in his work. After he died of leukemia in 2004, VanWarmer’s wife traveled the world with his ashes. Then she decided to send some of them into space, as she told CBS News in 2007.

13. Krafft Ehricke 

German rocket engineer Ehricke was one of the many scientists who came to the U.S. under Operation Paperclip after WWII. He went on to have a prosperous career developing powerful spacecraft to carry humans on peaceful missions off-Earth. It’s fitting that his remains were on board the first Celestis flight.

14. Luise Clayborn Kaish

An influential sculptor and painter, Kaish made a name for herself in the late 1900s New York art scene. She longed to be buried in space after death, and in 2024, she got that wish. Alongside many Star Trek stars, she’s now sailing deep into the solar system on the Celestis Enterprise spacecraft. 

15. William R. Pogue 

Pouge, an astronaut, worked on the support crew for several Apollo missions. While his remains did not return to the moon like Eugene Shoemaker, Celestis did send his ashes into orbit around Earth in 2019. 

