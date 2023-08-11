Notes App Obsidian Gets a New Look: Can It Compete?

More than 1 million downloads is a significant app milestone, especially in competition with major software players like Apple, Microsoft, and Google. What better time to introduce a new, streamlined logo to show the world your company is a force to be reckoned with?

That’s the belief of the seven humans and one feline mind behind Obsidian, the rising star of the note-taking and second-brain application space. The app swaps its blocky logo for something different. Community-driven projects like Obsidian must compete with corporations with large marketing budgets, such as Evernote. Startups can need help with gaining market share, but this redesign shows its ambition to become a household name.

Obsidian Notes isn’t taking on the default notes app on smartphones yet, but it’s gaining on other apps in the space.

An Ancient Logo

The original Obsidian logo represented a chunk of Obsidian, uncut and unrefined. The logo keeps its familiar shape, but the new branding icon has worked that chunk of ore into something akin to a prehistoric tool used by early humans. The obvious metaphor is that Obsidian has developed and become more usable, but there is a deeper meaning too. The new Obsidian icon is inspired by its namesake, the volcanic rock which has been used since the dawn of humanity to make arrowheads, scrapers, knives, and other tools.

As an app that turns conventional wisdom on its head, Obsidian has a better chance of lasting well into the future than its competitors. While almost all apps use databases, XML, or other unique file types, Obsidian’s are stored as plain text files, making them accessible on any text editor. That way, whether you’re reading your notes from today on a computer from the 2060s or 2160s or going back in time and using a computer from the 1960s, your data and information are all still accessible.

Like prehistoric tools found thousands of years later, Obsidian wants users to access their files for generations.

Native Notes Apps Don’t Have These Features

Aside from saving files in plain text format, Obsidian has unique features competing apps like Evernote, Apple Notes, or Microsoft OneNote don’t include.

Here are three:

Bidirectional Linking in Obsidian Is Exceptional

In most note-taking applications, users see a list of notes and click on one to view it. But to see another note, they must first return to the list. Messages can be grouped by creating a folder but remain independent. In this new generation of “second brain” note-taking software, however, the goal is for notes to reflect how the brain stores knowledge – with connections.

With Obsidian, users link notes together just like links on a website. Over time the Obsidian Vault of Notes becomes a personal Wikipedia of connected information anyone can browse like a website.

Obsidian Plugins Allow Infinite Customization

Some note apps, such as Evernote, have browser extensions, but the only option is to find a new app if it lacks a vital feature. The community-driven nature of Obsidian means that users can make Obsidian do anything they like. The Obsidian team recognized that allowing community-made Obsidian plugins could be everyone’s perfect note-taking solution. With over 1000 community-made, open-source plugins, it looks like they were right.

Users wanted a button that instantly imports Kindle highlights; now, there is one. They wanted an automatically generated table of contents for particularly long and complicated notes; there’s a plugin for that too. Almost any feature anyone wish could wish for, from Pomodoro timers to Chat-GPT integration, has already been created and is free to download.

Obsidian Templates Save Time

How many times do note-takers write the same things when taking notes? Students who start a new page of lecture notes with the subject, class, professor’s name, and date. Or taking meeting notes, writing “Meeting room 1” with the same list of attendees week in and week out.

Copy and paste is an option, but Obsidian’s Templates are much more powerful. With Templates, users can create a new note and instantly populate it with links to a contents page of the subject or class, last week’s meeting notes, or the other courses with this professor. It will add the date automatically and make formatting choices that make sense for the content.

Using Obsidian Templates is easy to learn, and once set them up, it just takes one key press (Ctrl T) to use them.

Is Obsidian Set to Overtake Evernote and Notion?

With new features added every week, development is ongoing and fast. Obsidian’s userbase will undoubtedly continue to expand, but whether it will supplant the default notes app on smartphones or other well-known notes apps remains to be seen.

This article was produced by Face Dragons and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.