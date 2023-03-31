Nour Atta: Trading Up, One Day at a Time

When it comes to high stakes and a cool head, Nour Atta was born to own the game.

As a revered stock trader who has made his respected name by keeping his insights real and accessible, Atta teaches investing with his love of community as a core value.

For these reasons and many more, he has risen to the top of his game faster than most people twice his age. He is aimed at the future, looking forward to taking his profession further and getting better at sharing his successes with his subscribers all the time.

About Nour Atta

Based in New York, Nour Atta grew up in the more challenging parts of Jersey City and knew the fabled underbelly of the city long before he would come to partake of its more princely points.

Having interned on Wall Street at age 16, as one of the youngest people ever to be offered that opportunity, he wasted no time using the knowledge he gained through that experience to launch his day trading career – while he was still in high school. By the time he had declared his pre-med intentions at college, Covid had redirected the world. But even in this global tragedy, Nour Atta saw a chance for personal advancement.

With the newfound extra time, he decided to make good on a gap he had noticed in the market while he was at school. “I observed that nobody was doing what I really wanted to do in trading,” he shares.

A Discord Chat

Atta became the first to create a Discord chat wherein he took live calls and shared information about where he was getting in and out of the stocks. He brought to his viewership a gripping, live-action element that had never been tried before, setting him apart.

“I’m literally in the moment saying ‘I’m in’ or ‘I’m out’ and you have to know what you are doing. It’s a lot different to buying a course and much more intensive. Plus, the audience can see my results right there,” he relates.

Live Trades on YouTube

Now 23 and already six years deep in his trade, Atta is also the first person to make live trades on YouTube. With a subscription service that now boasts 2,000 avid subscribers, his online presence's popularity has shocked even the youthful entrepreneur.

“I met a person at a media conference who said I should engage with an audience, but I never had any idea I would be so out there on social media,” he smiles. “This whole industry is fugazi. You have to be careful who you trust and why. So building that community of loyal followers who trust my judgments on stock matters is, by far, my proudest accomplishment in life.”

Helping Others

Atta’s educational Stock Hours is now the leading signals chat on the market and his students have turned over $20M in profits since 2018. New people seek his services for trade ideas and lesson access daily. He has also diversified his outreach to include the founding of NFT GiveBack. This charitable endeavor strives to pay forward the good fortune that Atta feels blessed to have enjoyed.

Giving away $500 per week to various organizations and individuals in need, Atta says this is one among many ideas he is developing for making an even more positive impact in a field he has already revolutionized in his own way.

Beyond his work in investments and humanitarian givebacks, Atta has recently launched a Los Angeles-based vehicle rental effort called Universal Auto Rental. This service allows customers to rent high-end vehicles in the Los Angeles area without the hassle and cost of a traditional rental company.

Atta has always harbored a great love of cars and he says this particular undertaking is meant to allow others to enjoy the cars that have fascinated him all his life – at a more reasonable price.

Success

A documentary on his career thus far, entitled The Youngest Kid on Wall Street, recently dropped on YouTube. But Nour Atta is barely slowing down to enjoy the spoils of his success.

In addition to nailing down the details to purchase a $15M home just outside the Hamptons, he is set on growing his brand, businesses, and influence over the coming year. He stresses that the keys to all of this are in framing his invaluable signals content and the transparency that has brought him to where he is within an industry that does not traditionally value transparency.

“I do not say ‘buy here.’ I say, ‘I’m buying.’ That is me putting myself in the hot seat and not expecting my viewers or anyone trying to learn from me to take a risk I am not taking myself.”

As he continues to trade on that adventuresome, risk-positive attitude that has endeared him to his enviable following, Atta’s humble focus will carry him forward to new characteristically fresh perspectives and unseen heights in the spiky game of stock signaling.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.