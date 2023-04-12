Elon Musk’s “Government-Funded Media” Label Drives NPR To Quit Twitter

The controversy never ends on Twitter. CEO Elon Musk has labeled mainstream news outlets like National Public Radio (NPR), The British Broadcasting Company (BBC), and The Voice Of America (VOA), as well as broadcaster and non-commercial television network The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), as “government-funded media.” in recent days.

Initially, Musk labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media,” a tag similar to the one attached to the account of Russia Today (RT), a news organization that the government of Russia fully funds. NPR objected to the tag, and Musk changed it to the current label, “government-funded media.” The amount of money that NPR receives from the U.S. government, in the form of grants, is less than one percent of its total budget.

This morning NPR announced that they would no longer use Twitter to disseminate their content, as reported by Oliver Darcy, Senior News Reporter, CNN on Twitter. NPR stated that Twitter “is taking actions that undermine our credibility…We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility…”

Jill Krajewski, a culture writer for many outlets, including Vulture, New York Magazine, and Vice, pointed out that Twitter needs news organizations for content more than news organizations need Twitter for traffic. She expects other organizations to follow suit and feels that this move decreases Twitter's value.

Where Does NPR Get Their Funding?

But not everyone believes Musk is wrong about NPR. Robert Armstrong, a Twitter Blue user, believes that NPR could complain if they wanted to, but to him, the label was accurate. His reason? Where they get their funding.

This argument was quickly rebutted, however, by a breakdown by Mike Neu. While Neu is not a Twitter Blue user, he was able to share a breakdown of where Twitter's funding comes from. The most significant contributions to the media company actually come from corporations and individual donors — not the U.S. government.

When Labels Are Criticism

Twitter Blue user NYC Free Thinker said they could not take NPR seriously because they chose to leave when criticized. One wonders why this person would call the label a criticism if this is truly meant to be an accurate label done for informational purposes.

Writer Parker Malloy reminded readers that this isn't the first time a news outlet has left Twitter in protest. Fox News left Twitter for 16 months after the social media app banned a user for sharing Tucker Carlson's home address.

That's What I Read on Wikipedia!

NPR technology reporter Bobby Allyn tweeted that Elon Musk told him he was using a list on Wikipedia to gather names of news organizations to label as “government-funded media.”

How Did Elon Musk Respond?

For Elon Musk's part, he posted an email Allyn sent with a question asking for a reaction. Musk could have said exactly what he meant but chose to answer in a somewhat mysterious way.

Then he posted a two-word tweet, assumedly his response to Allyn's question. Musk seems to have very strong opinions about NPR's funding for some reason.

Where Can You Find NPR's Reporting?

NPR's pinned tweet now lists where you can find NPR's reporting online, their other social media handles, newsletter, and app.

