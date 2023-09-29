NSYNC Release First New Song in Nearly 20 Years

NSYNC released “Better Place” — their first song in 19 years — as part of the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Justin Timberlake left the boy band featuring Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick 19 years ago, and the group last reunited for a performance 10 years ago.

All of the “boys” in NSYNC are now in their 40s, except for Kirkpatrick, who is 51. Regardless of their ages, the men still harmonize well together on the new pop song “Better Place.” The Splenda lyrics about falling in love do not break new ground, but serve fans exactly what they expect: “Just let me take you to a better place/I'm gonna make you kiss the sky tonight/Yeah, if you let me show the way/I'm so excited to see you excited.”

NSYNC Recently Reunited at the MTV Video Music Awards

NSYNC presented a Best Pop award to Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The last time the group performed together was at the 2013 VMAs, but this time they did not sing. Swift confessed to playing with dolls of the guys when growing up and, upon accepting her award, said, “Are you doing something? What's gonna happen now? They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is. You guys are pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really, it's too much.”

Entertainment Weekly reports: “In addition to lending his voice on ‘Better Place,' Timberlake also serves as one of the executive music producers on the film's soundtrack. He also helped write and compose several tracks on the album, which features songs performed by Andrew Rannells, Zooey Deschanel, Camila Cabello, and more.”

The official plot synopsis of Trolls Band Together reads:

“After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don’t Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since. “But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.”

Trolls Band Together opens in theaters nationwide on November 17.