Bare It All During Nude Recreation Week

The most talked about event of the Summer may very well be Nude Recreation Week, also known as National Nude Week. Thousands of people look forward to the yearly celebration when they can strip off clothing, throw away their inhibitions, and live more naturally. National Nude Day is July 14, and NRW is July 10 – July 17, 2023.

History of Nude Recreation Week

In 1974, a ban was proposed on public sunbathing on Cape Cod beaches because of the large number of nude beachgoers. A local activist, Lee Baxandall, protested the ban and formed the Free The Free Beach Committee. The group held a successful weekend beach protest in August of 75, attended by thousands of nudists.

Another nudist on the West Coast saw the success of the Cape Cod event, and Eugene Callen, the founder of the free beach support group Beachfront U.S.A., reached out to Baxandall to see about joining forces. The two met in Los Angeles and hatched a plan.

Within a couple of years, National Nude Beach Day turned into National Nude Weekend, held the second week of every July since 1977. In 1992, Baxandall’s Committee, now called The Naturist Society, expanded Nude Weekend into a seven-day Nude Recreation Week.

Nudists, also known as Naturists, believe their lifestyle promotes a healthy self-image and a closer connection to nature. Physical benefits of going nude include:

Freedom from the weight of restrictive clothing.

Exposure to sunlight and Vitamin D.

Less laundry to tackle.

Nude Recreation Week Activities

Take advantage of NRW and visit a nude beach or go skinning dipping in your pool or hot tub. Do some online nude shopping. Amazon won’t know the difference. If you are shy or easily embarrassed, enjoy walking around nude in your home.

Contact a local Nudist or Naturist Group and ask about special events for NRW. Consider vacationing at a Naturist Resort where you can hike, play ball, do yoga, or relax.

Nude-Friendly Places

At Haulover Beach Park in Miami, Florida, visitors can shed their clothing on the northern third of the beach. Gymo-Vita Park in Pell City, Alabama, bills itself as “ America’s Most Family Friendly Nude Recreation Destination.” Solair Recreation League is a 360-acre family nudist resort and campground in Woodstock, Connecticut. Idaho’s Jerry Johnson Hot Springs in Clearwater National Forest is a favorite spot for nudists because of its clothing-optional warm water pools. Lake O’ the Woods Club is a family-oriented naturist community about an hour east of Chicago. Visitors can enjoy paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing, volleyball, and ping-pong. Prairie Haven in Scranton, Kansas, is a family-friendly nudist park open April thru October. Group sports are available, along with camping, swimming, and hiking. Martha’s Vineyard clothing-optional beaches include Moshup Beach in Aquinnah and Lucy Vincent Beach in Chilmark. MVBoat offers private charter trips where nudity is permitted.

Things Not To Do While Nude

DIYing or crafting with hot glue guns or heavy-duty staplers. Home improvement projects using power tools such as drills, nail guns, and circular saws. Chores such as washing windows, ironing clothes, and mowing grass or using the weed eater. Physical exercises including weight lifting, yoga, dancing, cycling, and running.

American Association for Nude Recreation

The AANR protects the rights of those who participate in wholesome, family-style nude recreation. The association began as a grassroots movement in 1931, with over 30,000 members and 200 clubs. Headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida, memberships are available for singles, couples, and families. The AANR promotes healthy family-style vacations and believes a person’s total well-being is enhanced by nude recreation.

Need to cool off, get comfy, or see what it feels like to go au naturel? Toss your clothing aside and enjoy Nude Recreation Week at home or at a clothing-optional resort the week of July 10 – July 17, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Media Decision and is syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.