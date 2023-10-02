Time Travel Through NYC: Top 24 ’90s Films To Watch

New York City has always been a popular backdrop for movies, and that was the case in the 1990s. Various films have been set in that area, from crime movies to comedies, biographies, and even some rom-coms. We went through a popular online forum and compiled a list of some of the best films from the 1990s that you should re-watch today.

1. King of New York (1990)

This film revolves around Frank White, a drug kingpin sent to prison. Once he gets out, he decides to take back what he lost. During his time behind bars, others filled the void he left, but that isn't going to stop his attempt to reestablish himself. While doing so, Frank decides to give away the money he will make to help modernize a hospital. Not only does he have to worry about other criminals trying to stop him, but some of the police as well.

2. Goodfellas (1990)

This film is about the lives of three Mafia figures in New York. Tommy and Jimmy can perform some of the biggest jobs the city has ever seen. After their friend Henry gets out of jail, he discovers he must sneak around to live the life he has always dreamed about. This group of friends finds themselves in a lot of trouble and must do whatever it takes to stay alive.

3. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

A year after the events of the original movie, Kevin finds himself stranded in New York City. His family planned another holiday getaway, this time to Florida. Kevin gets separated from them somehow and ends up in the Big Apple. He has cash and credit cards that he believes will allow him to do whatever he wants.

The two criminals Kevin dealt with at home also happen to be in New York, planning to rob a toy store. Kevin decides he needs to save that store and take on those bandits once again.

4. Gotti (1996)

John Gotti started as the leader of a crew and rose through the ranks to be the leader of the Gambino family. He did so by eliminating his competition when he deemed it necessary, and he seemed to always find a way to get out of any charges the FBI threw at him. That changed after authorities heard him on tape admitting to crimes and when one of his own turned on him by testifying.

5. Léon: The Professional (1994)

Mathilda is the child of a drug dealer. One day, a drug kingpin eliminates her entire family because of something her father did. Mathilda manages to survive by hiding in an apartment. This apartment belongs to a professional hitman.

She forms a strange relationship with this hitman as he teaches her all aspects of his job so that one day she can gain revenge on the people who took out her family.

6. The Devil's Advocate (1997)

An undefeated lawyer from Florida, a powerful law firm in New York City recruits Kevin. As a result, he jumps at the opportunity to work at this law firm, and the money sent his way. As Kevin gets more into work, his wife discovers she doesn't like the city or his new job and wants to go back to Florida. Kevin thinks she is going crazy, but it might be too late to save him.

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of The Ooze (1991)

The Turtles discover the item's location that helped them mutate into their current form. Unfortunately, Shredder also learns of its location and wants to use it to unleash an army that will do his bidding. This led to a massive fight at a local construction site.

The fight eventually spills into a local nightclub and interrupts a performance by Vanilla Ice. This is where Ninja Rap thrives as Vanilla Ice continues to perform on stage while the Turtles take care of business.

8. Payback (1999)

Porter and Val Resnick plan a major heist to hit a Chinese gang. While successfully walking away with $140,000, not everything goes as planned. Unfortunately for Porter, not only does Val betray him, but his own wife does as well, shooting him in the back.

Left for dead, Porter somehow survives. Once he recovers, Porter embarks on a mission to get his revenge and money but quickly learns he has more than one person to go through to accomplish his goal.

9. The Siege (1998)

A terrorist gets quietly abducted by the United States. He is an Islamic religious leader, and when news of his capture spreads, New York City becomes the target of escalating attacks. The FBI and CIA team up to try and take down the terrorist cells responsible for these attacks. The situation escalated to declaring martial law and sending troops into New York City.

10. Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

John McClane returns with a new adventure after his California exploits. He was serving a suspension from the New York Police Department and close to being an alcoholic. John becomes the target of someone from his past and has to team up with a Harlem business owner to save New York City from a terrorist. This terrorist attempts to launch attacks to keep John busy. At the same time, plans to rob the Federal Reserve Building were being launched.

11. Godzilla (1998)

Nuclear tests go wrong, and as a result, a giant monster is born that decides to make New York City its target. The military tries to do what it can to stop Godzilla but fails. It falls to an insurance agent, a reporter, and her cameraman to halt Godzilla's destructive plan before he levels everything.

12. The Fisher King (1991)

Jack Lucas, a famous talk show host in New York City, made a huge mistake. This causes him to go on a downward spiral in both his personal and professional life. An off-handed comment to one of his callers resulted in a crime spree where people got hurt. A few years later, he meets someone down on his luck. Jack decides to help him and, hopefully, find a way back to his old life.

13. Bad Lieutenant (1992)

A detective in the NYPD goes through his daily routine of investigating crimes but would rather be feeding his gambling addiction. He keeps digging himself deeper into debt, taking big bets to try to even out. He does drugs, pays women to spend time with him, and more. While investigating a crime against a young nun, he decides he wants to try and change and tries to find redemption.

14. The Addiction (1995)

A grad student studying philosophy in New York, Kathleen becomes a vampire after getting bitten by one. As she transitions into a vampire, she struggles with her new reality, needing blood, similar to how a drug addict craves drugs. She discovers a new outlook on life as she goes from person to person to try and get her fix.

15. Amateur (1994)

Isabelle, an ex-nun who has become an adult author, meets Thomas, an amnesiac who can't remember his past. Isabelle initially thinks Thomas committed some heinous crimes and tries to avoid him. They eventually come together to try and find out what Thomas did in the past.

16. New Jack City (1991)

This movie features a gang called the Cash Money Brothers. The group works in the drug business and succeeds by pulling in a million dollars weekly. A cop goes after them, trying to infiltrate the gang utilizing an ex-drug addict, but it doesn't go well. This film studies the rise and fall of Nino Brown, a gangster who has a grip on a neighborhood through dealing drugs.

17. You've Got Mail (1998)

A tale of finding love on the internet, Joe and Kathleen find each other online. They end up falling for each other, unaware that in their everyday life, Joe attempts to shut down Kathleen's small, independent bookstore. This results in them being enemies in the real world. Still, online, where anonymity is common, they hit it off and develop a relationship.

18. Clockers (1995)

Trapped between a rock and a hard place, Strike, a young drug pusher, learns the trade from drug lord Rodney Little. One night, a crime committed at a fast-food restaurant changes everything. Strike's older brother surrenders to the police. He admits to the crime, but the detective thinks something else occurred. When he tries to find the truth, it appears that Strike and Rodney might be responsible.

19. Hackers (1995)

A young hacker, Dade, finds himself arrested by the Secret Service. Accused of writing a computer virus, he finds himself banned from using a computer or a telephone until he turns 18. Once he turns 18, this hacker takes over the network of a television station and changes the program on television.

Dade suffers an attack himself from someone calling themself “Acid Burn.” When Dade discovers that person goes to his school, a feud erupts between them. They eventually team up when they learn of a dangerous computer virus. While gathering the evidence, they must avoid the Secret Service and the person behind the virus.

20. Private Parts (1997)

This story focuses on Howard Stern's rise from a Detroit radio station to joining NBC in New York. When he arrives in the Big Apple, several things surprise him, including a different version of radio than what he saw in smaller markets.

21. Cruel Intentions (1999)

Kathryn and Sebastian, manipulative step-siblings, attend a prep school in Manhattan. They bet on whether Sebastian can take the virginity of the headmaster's daughter before the school year begins. Annette (the headmaster's daughter) has stated that she plans to wait until marriage. If Sebastian wins the bet, he gets Kathryn. If Kathryn wins, she gets his 1959 Jaguar Roadster.

22. Sleepers (1996)

A group of young boys decide to pull a prank. Unfortunately, it goes wrong, and they end up in a detention center. During their stay, the lead guard and some of his associates physically and emotionally abused them. Thirteen years later, when the boys have their own lives, they spot the lead guard at a local restaurant. They take the opportunity to plot revenge against him and the other guards.

23. Summer of Sam (1999)

This movie features Spike Lee's vision of the “Son of Sam” murders in the summer of 1977. It goes over that summer's events and what led up to it. You also discover what eventually brought down David Berkowitz and what ultimately happened to him.

24. Mo' Better Blues (1990)

Bleek Gilliam has a one-track mind focused solely on music. This results in the people in this life trying to do what they can to get his attention. He ends up forming his own band called The Bleek Gilliam Quartet. It isn't long before a friendly rivalry within the quartet turns serious and threatens to tear apart the group.

Source: Reddit